A gentleman in Cape Town wowed many online users in Mzansi with a car camera system, which he unveiled in a TikTok video.

A gent unveiled an Omodo camera system, which impressed many. Image: @justin.on.cars

Man shows off the Omodo camera system in a clip

The footage shared by @justin.on.cars on the video platform shows a man driving close to the South African Parliament building in Cape Town. In the clip, he flexed his Omodo camera system, which he claims helps him when parking and with various other functions.

@justin.on.cars impressed many online users, and the clip was well-received by netizens, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Mzansi is impressed by the man's camera system

South African netizens loved the gentleman's device as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts, while others simply inquired about the car camera system, saying:

Brandon expressed:

"Check how cool wheel comes off."

User asked:

"I'm curious, where is the camera?"

To which the gent responded by saying:

"Front, back and underneath the mirrors hehe."

Smurresteven gushed over the device, saying:

"Very very cool."

User inquired:

"What would you need that for when you a driving?"

Magic Auto commend:

"Why is it necessary?... I think only for the dealer to make money when it gets faulty."

The man reacted by adding:

"Hhmm well in this car you do not have the best visibility out the windows lol so this helps a Lot."

