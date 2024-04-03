A brave man from Limpopo embarked on a mission to capture aerial footage of Modimolle Mountain

The drone footage was shared on TikTok and offers an overhead view of the notorious mountain

Curious netizens rushed to the comments section to share eerie stories they had heard about the spot

A Mzansi man explored Modimolle Mountain with his drone. Image: @hulisani.kaboyell

Source: TikTok

A Limpopo resident sets out to uncover the secrets veiled within Modimolle Mountain. It is an iconic landmark shrouded in mystery and urban legends.

Capturing mysterious mountain

Equipped with a drone, the explorer captured aerial footage of the mountain, providing a bird's-eye view of its dense greenery and enigmatic aura.

TikTok video reaches 2mil viewercount

The video was posted on the TikTok account @hulisani.kaboyell. It amassed 2.2 million views and sparked conversations among netizens.

Watch the video below:

Dispelling myths about Modimolle Mountain

Despite its reputation for being haunted or supernatural, some TikTok users said they have explored Modimolle Mountain firsthand and found no evidence to support the legends.

See some comments below:

@maximumwest said:

"Noko Mashaba went to Modimolle mountain many times."

@user6496557046745 mentioned:

"I think the drone is also afraid because it didn't reach closer to the mountain. "

@sir.fish_the3rd wrote:

"My toxic trait is I think I can spend a night there and nothing will happen to me. ‍♂️"

@Ocean gate shared:

"I went and there's nothing scary there. People like to overtalk things."

@1026emk posted:

"I've been there many times. Theres nothing like that. I went in all the caves."

@LeratoKhaoki asked:

"Why did I see eyes in the mountain? "

@koki stated:

"I don’t even look at it when we pass it. "

@Kratos_GOW joked:

"You even afraid to take your drone inches near the mountain. "

Woman wants to hike Modimolle Mountain

In another article, Briefly News reported that Mzansi tweeps had a discussion about the infamous Modimolle Moutain in Limpopo. She asked her followers to go with her to discover the mysteries that lie on the spooky mountain.

Urban legends have been spread throughout generations that people who go up the mountain never return, and it seems some want to test out those stories.

