A TikTok video showed the beauty of Magoebaskloof Mountain Lodge, leaving viewers eager to visit

Netizens admired the cosy rondavels, greenery and serene atmosphere captured in the viral footage

Many people said they are keen to visit the holiday destination nestled high in the mountains of Tzaneen

A TikTok video of Magoesbaskloof Mountain Lodge on Tzaneen wowed South Africans. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @limpopo.explore/TikTok

Aerial footage of Magoebaskloof Mountain Lodge had netizens believing they were transported to paradise.

TikTokker shows beauty of Tzaneen

A clip posted on TikTok by @limpopo.explore offers a breathtaking glimpse of Magoebaskloof Mountain Lodge in Tzaneen.

The footage shows quaint rondavels surrounded by lush greenery. Mzansi peeps found the clip inviting for their next getaway.

Magoebaskloof video goes viral

With over 484,000 views and thousands of likes and comments, it's clear that this drone footage struck a chord with viewers.

Watch the video below:

Netizens rave about Limpopo holiday destination

Netizens gushed and said they wanted to book a holiday and experience the tranquillity firsthand.

Those who had the pleasure of visiting shared their personal experiences in the comments section. It added an appeal to Magoebaskloof Mountain Lodge.

@pheladianna shared:

"Magoebaskloof Mountain Lodge was there in December. It's a nice place."

@thapi13 said:

"Just want to see this place. I heard go dula gona le mist."

@user 18 mentioned:

"I went there but I can tell I'm ready to go again and again. Very peaceful beautiful and clean. "

@larrie commented:

"Tzaneen is too beautiful. I love Tzaneen."

@mcrae029 stated:

"This view is on another level. "

@tuwayz7 wrote:

I did not know it was so beautiful. I always pass there when going to Phalaborwa. Limpopo is beautiful, and worth a visit."

@user7626805317558 posted:

"Paradise, beautiful indeed. ❤️❤️"

@Phoshoko_Abel asked:

"What kind of a drone are you using and how much?"

