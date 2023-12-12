A TikTok video from a Limpopo woman revealed the breathtaking beauty of the Thohoyandou village

During her peaceful walk, people can see the tranquil scenery and beautiful modern houses in the area

The footage gained steam on the social media platform and viewers are amazed by the development in Limpopo

A woman showed off stunning homes on her leisurely walk in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. Image: @tshepiso_.m

One woman took us on a leisurely stroll through the enchanting Thohoyandou village in Limpopo.

Beauty of Thohoyandou shines

The footage displays the village's hidden gems, showing tranquil landscapes and contemporary houses that have left viewers spellbound.

Thohoyandou's serene beauty has become a star on social media after a TikTok user @tshepiso__.m uploaded the video.

Services by rural municipalities

Netizens are awed by the housing development seen in the area. The clip has sparked conversations about the need for rural municipalities to step up, with essential services like roads and infrastructure.

Watch the video below:

TikTokkers appreciate virtual tour

The video reached over 136,000 netizens and some expressed their appreciation for the virtual tour in the comments.

See some comments below:

@maboko said:

"Those houses in Venda will make you feel poor."

ThapeloCavin posted:

"Limpopo just need more roads then it's chaii."

@Princessa wrote:

"Venda is the richest rural place I know."

@TK-Tshepø commented:

"I love staying in the rural areas ❤️, it's so refreshing."

@Thulz mentioned:

"Municipalities need to catch up with the infrastructure. This is beautiful."

Mmirwa stated:

"We build our own Sandton in our rural villages. Proudly Limpopo."

@Fortunate.Rammutla asked:

"VhaVenda le bereka kae le re nyakise? Please share your secret."

@Vhatudi posted:

"Municipalities around the province are struggling to keep up with the development."

@Chestnut said:

"The most independent province in SA."

SA amazed by Venda neighbourhood houses

In another article, Briefly News reported that a TikTok video that recently went viral, showcasing a neighbourhood in Venda with stunning mansions, inspired many to work harder.

The video captured the attention of millions of viewers worldwide, rekindling their dreams of owning beautiful homes. It motivated Mzansi people to visit the area and even start building their dream homes from the foundation up.

