Michael Burry's net worth today: a look at the investor's fortune

Michael James Burry is an American investor and hedge fund manager. He founded the hedge fund Scion Capital, which ran from 2000 until 2008, before closing it to focus on other investments. Following his broad investment portfolio, most fans are curious about the investor's fortune. So, what is Michael Burry's net worth?

Burry's success during the financial crisis cemented his reputation as a visionary investor and a master of risk management. Photo by Tony Avelar

Source: Getty Images

Michael, sometimes called the Big Short guy, is best known for being among the few who predicted the subprime mortgage crisis from 2007 to 2010. He is also known for his prescient opinions on money and investing, which can lead investors to healthy returns. He is also a physician who specializes in neurology. So, what is Michael Burry's net worth?

Michael Burry's profile summary

Real name Michael James Burry Gender Male Date of birth June 19, 1971 Age 52 years (in 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace San Jose, California, United States Nationality American Religion Christian Ethnicity Rusyn ancestry Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Weight 77 kg (approx) Height 6 feet 1 inches Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Jae Suh Park University University of California, Los Angeles Profession American investor, hedge fund manager Social media X (Twitter)

How old is Michael Burry?

Michael, whose full name is Michael James Burry (age 52 years in 2024), was born on June 19, 1971 in San Jose, California. He graduated from the University of California in Los Angeles with a bachelor's degree in economics. He later attained an MD from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

Michael Burry, former head of Scion Capital Group LLC, during an interview in Cupertino, California. Photo by Tony Avelar

Source: Getty Images

Who is Michael Burry's wife?

Burry was married twice. His first wife was of Korean descent, and his second wife, Jae Suh Park, to whom he is still married, is a Vietnamese-American. He has two sons, one of whom was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome. Michael Burry's family lives in Saratoga, California.

What is Michael Burry's net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Michael has a net worth of $300 million. He has amassed vast net worth from identifying and betting against overvalued financial instruments, markets, and sectors using derivative securities. His major avenues for building wealth include:

Subprime Mortgage bet

Burry is best known for betting against the securitized mortgage market before its collapse in 2007, before the Great Recession. He made a $1.6 billion bet against the subprime mortgage industry ahead of the 2008 Great Recession.

Despite scepticism and ridicule from many in the financial industry, Michael's unwavering belief in his analyses proved accurate. His correct predictions in the subprime proved his readiness to challenge the prevailing market consensus.

Michael Burry during The Big Short New York premiere in 2015. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

GameStop

In March 2020, Michael revealed he had acquired 3.4 million shares of GameStop, a video game retailer, but later reduced them to 1.7 million. In January 2021, the company's shares skyrocketed, and on January 28, 2021, the shares hit $480 each. Thus, his 1.7 million shares were worth $186 million, considering he had bought them at an average of $4 a share in 2020.

Scion Asset Management

In 2013, Michael founded Scion Asset Management, a rebrand of Scion Capital, which he had closed in 2008. The new firm strategically targets investments in agricultural land, water and gold. His success during the financial crisis cemented his reputation as a visionary investor and a master of risk management.

How much did Scion make in 2008?

Burry rose to prominence as the founder of Scion Capital LLC, through which he correctly predicted the 2008 real estate market crash. He made a whopping $100 million personal profit and $700 million for his investors.

Michael Burry poses for a portrait in Cupertino, California, US. Photo by Tony Avelar

Source: Getty Images

Film and TV appearances

Michael is the real-life fund manager behind Christian Bale's protagonist role in 2015's The Big Short. The film offered a fictionalized version of some key players in the subprime mortgage crisis.

What is Michael Burry investing in 2024?

Burry is still heading Scion Asset Management, which he founded after closing Scion Capital. The company boasts over $94.5 million in assets under management. Some of Michael Burry's investments include shares in Alibaba, JD.com, HCA Healthcare, Amazon, Citigroup Inc., Vital Energy Inc. and Oracle.

Why did Michael Burry close his fund?

Michael founded his hedge fund, Scion Capital, in 2000. However, he shut it down in 2008 to focus on his investments.

What does Michael Burry do now?

Michael has taken a more traditional route with his California-based hedge fund, Scion Asset Management. He is focused on buying up shares of established stocks and exiting non-productive ones.

Does Michael Burry have a disability?

Burry lost his left eye to cancer when he was a child and was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome as an adult. Since losing his eye, he has worn a prosthetic eye.

Who predicted The Big Short?

Michael gained fame for his wise moves during the 2008 crisis, when he predicted a collapse in residential real estate prices. The 2015 film The Big Short amplified his fame.

Above is everything you would love to know about Michael Burry's net worth as a value investor and a stark proponent of fundamental analysis. The seasoned investor is also known for his research acumen, which enabled him to correctly predict the subprime mortgage bet, earning him millions of dollars.

READ ALSO: Jussie Smollett's net worth today: How rich is the Empire star?

Briefly.co.za published an article about Jussie Smollett, an American actor and singer famous for portraying musician Jamal Lyon in the Fox drama series Empire. However, one mistake cost him all his accomplishments.

In 2019, the on-screen star's life took a jarring turn after he staged a fake hate crime against himself. This resulted in a vortex of legal entanglement, which greatly affected his wealth and career. Discover Jussie Smollett's net worth now.

Source: Briefly News