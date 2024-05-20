Billy Joel's net worth today: How rich is the legendary singer?

As the Piano Man plans to have his final Madison Square Garden show on 25 July 2024, fans are curious to know how much he has made. Billboard ranks him as the 19th greatest artist of all time, but Billy Joel's net worth ranks him among the wealthiest musicians in the world. He is among the highest-selling artists of all time, with top hits in the music industry.

Billy Joel onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo: John Shearer, Myrna M. Suarez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Billy Joel's net worth shows he is a multi-millionaire. He is an American singer, songwriter, pianist, and entrepreneur. The Uptown Girl singer has been in the music business for over 60 years and has won several awards, including five Grammy Awards. Besides being rich and famous, he remains one of the most respected artists with platinum albums.

Profile summary

Full name William Martin Joel Stage name Billy Joel Gender Male Date of birth 9 May 1949 Age 75 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Bronx, New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'5" (166 cm) Weight 75 kg (165 lbs) Hair colour Bald Eye colour Hazel Mother Rosalind Nyman Father Howard Sibling 2 Marital status Married Wife Alexis Roderick Children 3 School Hicksville High School University Fairfield University, Berklee College of Music, Syracuse University, Manhattan School of Music, Stony Brook University Profession Singer, songwriter, pianist, musician, businessman Net worth $250 million Social media Instagram

Billy Joel's net worth in 2024

According to Celebrity Networth, Wealthy Gorilla, and ClutchPoint, Billy's estimated net worth is between $225 and $250 million.

How does Billy Joel make his money?

Billy Joel's wealth comes from his music sales, tours, concerts, royalties, endorsements, real estate, and other business ventures. Below is a brief look at his sources.

Fast facts on Billy Joel. Photo: Amy Sussman on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Music career

In 1971, Billy signed a deal with record company Family Productions and released his debut solo album, Cold Spring Harbor. It did not yield profitable results, and Columbia Records discovered him in 1972.

Joel's breakthrough came with his solo debut, Piano Man, in 1973. But he achieved financial success with his 1977 hit The Stranger, which sold over 10 million copies.

His other hit songs include Only the Good Die Young, Just the Way You Are, and Roll To Me. He also embarked on tours with top artists like Elton John and Stevie Nicks, which earned him millions of dollars.

As of 2021, he earned $17.4 million from solo tours, and Pollstar ranked him 29th on the Top 100 Worldwide Tours Chart. His monthly MSG show began in 2014, and he sold millions of tickets.

Entrepreneur

He ventured into business and co-founded the Long Island Boat Company in 1996 with Peter Needham. In 2010, he launched a shop in Oyster Bay, Long Island, crafting vintage motorcycles and gear.

In 2011, Fred Schruers and Joel penned The Book of Joel: A Memoir in 2011. His interviews also birthed the biography Billy Joel (2014).

Billy Joel's house

As a realtor with properties, here are a few of the singer's houses:

Long Island estate listed for $49 million;

Manalapan, Florida Compound sold for $10.3 million in January 2020;

Manalapan Waterfront mansion was acquired for $22.495 million in January 2015 and listed for $50 million in March 2024;

New York City Townhouse sold by his ex-wife for $12.9 million in 2011.

Musician Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan. Photo: Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM

Source: Getty Images

Billy Joel's cars

The multi-platinum-selling artist is also a car and motorcycle collector. Billy Joel's bike collection is named 20th Century Cycles, with over 75 motorcycles. He is also known for his expensive cars, which include the following:

1973 VW Beetle

1962 Jaguar Mark II

2002 Mercedes Benz S 500

1973 Audi Fox

1967 Citroen 2CV

Who owns Billy Joel's music?

Although Artie Ripp initially sold Joel's debut contract to Columbia Records, Billy owns his music and catalogues. Walter Yetnikoff, the former president of CBS/Columbia Records, repurchased the rights to his songs in the late 1970s and presented them to him as a birthday gesture.

Since then, Billy is not interested in selling his power over his music. During an interview session, Joel said the following:

I've never had an appraisal done. There have been offers for me to sell it, which I haven't accepted....Right now, I still have control of how these songs are used. If I sell my catalog I give that power up. I give my control up. If somebody came to me with a billion dollars, what am I going to do? Say no?

Billy Joel's record sales

He has sold over 150 million albums worldwide, 70.75 million in the US and 3.98 million in the UK. His top-selling album, Greatest Hits Volume I & Volume II, sold over 13.645 million copies.

Joel ranks among the best-selling artists globally with 13 studio albums, seven live albums, 82 singles, and numerous accolades. He is the fourth-best-selling solo artist in the US, following Garth Brooks, Elvis Presley, and Michael Jackson.

How much money does Billy Joel make per concert?

He reportedly earns around $2-$3 million per show, with his 2019 New Year's Eve concert grossing $4.6 million. From 2014 to 2019, his MSG residency alone brought in a staggering $150 million. His MSG figure is now above $200 million; more than 16 million tickets have been sold out.

Billy Joel spoke at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

How much is Billy Joel's catalogue worth?

It is estimated at $1 billion. This is according to music asset buyers who tested his market catalogue.

Who was bigger, Elton John or Billy Joel?

Elton John is considered the king of piano and more prominent than Joel. He has sold over 300 million records worldwide with the top 50 hit charts and is allegedly worth $650 million.

Billy Joel's net worth has endured despite court issues and marriage failures. He has grossed millions based on perseverance, talent, and determination.

READ ALSO: Tom Holland’s net worth: The fortune of a Marvel superstar

As published by Briefly, Tom Holland is among the most famous and wealthy personalities in the entertainment industry. He amassed his wealth primarily through his successful acting career.

Holland's journey to stardom began with his remarkable performance in the West End production of Billy Elliot the Musical. Discover Tom's net worth and more about his finances.

Source: Briefly News