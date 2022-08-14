Laurie Holmond is an American citizen known for siring a child with Snoop Dogg, the American rapper. The two were high school lovers; however, circumstances forced them to part ways. Nonetheless, they have a son together. How much do you know about her, and who is she?

Snoop Dogg might be famous for his unbeatable rapping skills, rapping about gin and juice. However, he is also a committed family man, very proud of his family, despite the ups and downs and controversies tagged to his name. He has fathered four children, three with his wife and one with his high school lover, Laurie Holmond. Who is she? Go through these details of Laurie Holmond's biography to find out more.

Laurie Holmond's profile summary and bio

Full name Laurie Holmond Gender Female Date of birth 3rd February 1973 Age 49 years old in August 2022 Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Long Beach, California USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexual orientation Straight Height in cm 165 cm Height in feet 5'5" Weight in kg 60 kg Weight in pounds 130 lbs Hair colour Black Education Long Beach Polytechnic Son Julian Corrie Broadus Instagram

Laurie Holmond's age

Laurie was born on 3rd February 1973 in Long Beach, California, USA. Details of her exact date of birth are not available publicly. She turned or will be turning forty-nine years old in 2022.

Laurie Holmond's birthday

Laurie celebrates her birthday on 3rd February. On her 49th birthday, her son posted a cute photo of them thanking her for raising him to be the man he is.

Early life and education

Laurie grew up in Long Beach, California, under her parents' care, although little is known about them. Even though she keeps her life under the wraps, it is alleged that her father owns a small company.

Laurie went to Long Beach Polytechnic High School. During her teenage years, she was interested in a couple of activities, including acting, dancing and drama.

While in her second year, she met Snoop Dogg. Their interaction thrust her to fame. Otherwise, the chances of the world being interested in her would be minimal. Laurie matriculated in 1991, and since not much is known about her life, it is unclear whether she furthered her education.

Laurie’s career

There are no verifiable details about Laurie working currently. According to allegations, she worked as a waitress prior to her son's delivery.

Laurie Holmond and Snoop Dogg

Laurie would probably not be in the limelight if she had not been in Snoop Dogg's life. She and the legendary rapper met in high school. They kicked it off as best friends and later transitioned to lovers.

The two were separated by distance after graduating from high school. Their love did not fizzle away; they stayed in touch. However, Laurie was hit by a blow when she learnt that Snoop Dogg was planning to marry a different lady, Shante. She confronted him and he confirmed the news.

During an interview in 2008, she intimated,

We had a great relationship until June 1998 when I suddenly heard on the radio that he had gotten married. Calvin told me I would not understand, and he was right. I wanted nothing to do with him.

A devastated Laurie arranged for a one-on-one meeting with the rapper. Snoop Dogg heeded, thinking it was the last time he would see her. One thing led to the other, and nine months later, Laurie Holmond and Snoop Dogg's son was born.

Fortunately, Snoop Dogg was responsibly there during their son's birth. He even took care of all the medical bills. However, this did not change the dynamics of their relationship. He was committed to his new relationship with Shante and raising a family with her.

Affair

Even though Snoop Dogg was willing to be in his son's life, telling his wife about having a baby with his high school lover was an uphill task. By then, his career was beginning to pick up, and he was the talk of the town.

When fame got into Snoop's head, he got involved in several extramarital affairs with other ladies such as Celina Powell, Karie Steffans and Rita Ora. Years into his marriage, he considered filing for divorce, although he reconsidered the idea.

Snoop Dogg eventually told his wife about his son, and they overcame this hiccup. However, the rapper's infidelity caused their divorce in 2004, but they reconciled in 2008. They have three children: Corde, Cordell and Cori.

Laurie Holmond's partner

Apart from Snoop Dogg, her high school lover, little is known about Laurie's relationship status. She is very private; hence, verifiable information about her love life is unavailable. However, according to her profile picture on her Instagram account, which is private, she appears to be kissing someone. Therefore, she might be in a relationship.

Laurie Holmond's son

Laurie Holmond and Snoop Dogg's son is Julian Corrie Broadus. He was born on 18th June 1998 and is currently twenty-four years old. He lives in Los Angles and has a significant following on social media.

Julian had a good time being raised by his mother. He has taken after his father and is a basketball player for school teams and organizations like Kobe Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy. Judging by the photos he shared on 2022's Mother's day, Julian has a beautiful relationship with his mum.

Does Snoop Dogg have a love child?

Yes. The rapper rekindled his affair with Laurie Holmond after marrying Shante, and as a result, Julian Broadus was born. Julian is the rapper's third child.

How old is Julian Broadus?

Julian is Snoop Dogg's third child. He was born on 18th June 1998; therefore, he is twenty-four years old.

Is Snoop Dogg's daughter really his?

Yes. Cori Broadus is the rapper's only daughter and is certainly a daddy's princess. She also got to explore her love of music through her father.

Does Snoop Dogg have a grandchild?

Yes. Snoop Dogg's eldest son Cordé Broadus is a proud father of three children with his partner Soraya Love. Therefore, Snoop Dogg is a grandfather.

Laurie Holmond has been careful to keep her life away from the public. Not much is known about her whereabouts or what she does. Meanwhile, her son's father is still pursuing his music career despite setting the bar in the game. There is also no conclusive information about Laurie Holmond's net worth.

