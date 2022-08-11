Who is Ruby O. Fee? Age, boyfriend, movies and tv shows, profiles, net worth

Ruby O. Fee never fails to dazzle, giving stellar performances in each film and television production in which she appears. The well-known actress has a sizable fan base due to her talents. But, who is she?

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ruby O. Fee attends the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Photo by Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Ruby. O. Fee is an actress of German nationality. Because of the gripping drama associated with the projects she appears in, she has fans who are glued to their chairs and screens.

Ruby O. Fee's profiles

Full name Ruby Moonstone Camilla Willow Fee Gender Female Date of birth 7th of February 1996 Place of birth San Jose, Costa Rica Current residence Berlin, Germany Age 26 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Nationality German Ethnicity German Height 5 feet and 7 inches Weight 54 kilograms Hair colour Dark Eye colour Black Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Dating Ruby O. Fee's partner Matthias Schweighöfer Occupation Actress Net worth $500 thousand Social media accounts Instagram

Biography

Born Ruby Moonstone Camilla Willow Fee, she is an actress and model. Is Ruby o Fee American? No, she is not. She was born to a German mother in San Jose, Costa Rica. Since her debut in Womb, the TV actress has made a reputation in the acting world (2010). At the time, she was only 14 years old.

The actor was born in San Jose and lived there until her family moved to Brazil. She resided there along with her mother and her stepfather, a Frenchman. Later, in 2008, the celebrity from Costa Rica relocated to Germany. For her school, she attended Bella Bartok Music School.

Ruby O. Fee's age

The actress at the 2021 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at Pacific Design Center on November 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. Photo by Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

How old is Ruby O. Fee? The Hollywood actress is 26 years old as of 2022. She is an Aquarius and was born on the 7th of February 1996.

Career

She rose to fame in 2010 thanks to her portrayal of Sophie Kellermann in the television series Allein Gegen die Zeit. She was rehired for the second season of the show, which was taped in 2010–2011. She portrayed teenage Rebecca in her debut major motion picture, Womb (2010). (played as an adult by Eva Green). She also landed a prominent role as Laila in the 2010 summer-set feature film Dandelion - The Cinematic Adventure, which was released in May 2011.

During the summer 2012 filming of Moritz Bleibtreu's version of the children's book The Black Brothers, Ruby took up the role of Angeletta. Then, in the television movie Lotta & the Happy Future, she was cast as a sick girl going through heartbreak.

She was cast as Korina in the 2021 film Army of Thieves, which Matthias Schweighöfer directed. In Ruby O. Fee's interview on Screen Plat Plus, she spoke more about her character in the film, saying Korina is like a big sister to the team and has to take care of everyone.

Ruby O. Fee's movies and TV shows

The Hollywood actress has appeared in many movies and TV programmes, including:

Polar

Verrückt nach Fixi

As We Were Dreaming

Lindenberg! Mach Dein Ding

Secret of the Midwife

Bibi & Tina - Der Film

Allein gegen die Zeit

Bibi & Tina: Voll Verhext

Prinz Himmelblau und Fee Lupine

Rosamunde Pilcher - Nanny verzweifelt gesucht

The Black Brothers (Die schwarzen Brüder)

Fünf Freunde und das Tal der Dinosaurier

Löwenzahn (Löwenzahn – Das Kinoabenteuer)

Tatort: Happy Birthday, Sara

Hard Way: The Action Musical

La dernière tournée de Shakespeare

Lotta & die frohe Zukunft

Rosamunde Pilcher: Hledá se chůva

Grimm's Finest Fairy Tales

Heiter bis tödlich: Morden im Norden

Honba za Hannibalovým pokladem

Zazy

Womb

Kartenhaus

The Invisibles

Asphalt Burning

Se busca niñera

Sweethearts

Seitenwechsel

Deine Farbe

Fünf Freunde

Who is Ruby O. Fee's boyfriend?

Ruby O. Fee and Matthias Schweighoefer attend the premiere of "Résistance-Widerstand" at Arri Kino on October 15, 2021 in Munich, Germany. Photo by Hannes Magerstaedt

Source: Getty Images

Ruby O. Fee's current boyfriend is one of her latest movie's co-stars, and it is none other than Matthias Schweighöfer. Matthias, a multidimensional German actor, voice actor, director, producer, and singer, is the ideal partner for the gifted actress.

Since 2019, Ruby has started dating her boyfriend. On the 12th of April, 2019, Ruby made her first post about Matthias on Instagram with a heart emoji caption making it clear that the man holding the camera was Matthias.

How much is Ruby O. Fee's net worth?

With her main source of income being acting, she has ammassed a fortune. According to estimates, she is worth $500 thousand. So, where does ruby o Fee live now? The young actress resides in Berlin, Germany.

Body measurements

Without a doubt, Fee is a gorgeous woman. So, how tall is Ruby O. Fee? She stands at 5 feet and 7 inches and weighs 56 kilograms. She has dark hair and black eyes.

Ruby O. Fee's Instagram

The Army of Thieves star is active on social media, where she uses the platforms to update fans on her upcoming projects and share her adventures. On Instagram, she now has 469k followers.

With more than ten years of experience in the world of movies and TV shows, Ruby O. Fee has developed a sizable fan base for her efforts in the film industry. However, despite being in good health, she has yet to realize her full potential.

READ ALSO: Who is Hlelo on Uzalo? Everything you ought to know about Nothando Ngcobo

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Nothando Ngcobo. South Africans know Ngcobo for her portrayal of Hlelo in the Uzalo drama series that airs from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm on SABC 1.

However, there is more to her and her success. She is living proof that perseverance, hard effort, and patience pay off in life.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News