Who is Hlelo on Uzalo? Everything you ought to know about Nothando Ngcobo

One of the biggest television shows in South Africa, Uzalo, follows the tale of two family dynasties and the two young men who bear their ambitions and legacies. Hlelo on Uzalo represents a damaged soul who transitions from a rough life on the streets to being a victim of domestic abuse. It is a character played by Nothando Ngcobo, Hlelo, on Uzalo's real name.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

She is an award-winning actress born in South Africa on the 1st of November 1994. Photo: @nothandongcobo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Who is Nothando Ngcobo? South Africans know Ngcobo for her portrayal of Hlelo in the Uzalo drama series that airs from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm on SABC 1. However, there is more to her and her success. She is a living proof that perseverance, hard effort, and patience pay off in life. Ngcobo experienced a lot of harassment and rejection at the beginning of her career. Her biography takes a deep dive into her life and unpacks some unknown bits and bombs about her.

Nothando Ngcobo's profiles

Hlelo's real name Nothando Ngcobo Gender Female Date of birth 1st of November, 1994 Birthplace Hammarsdale, Mpumalanga province Nothando Ngcobo's age 28 years (as of 2022) Birth sign Scorpio Current residence Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christian Height in feet 5'1'' Height in centimetres 156 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Education Degree in media and creative arts Profession Actress Famously known as Hlelo on Uzalo Salary R35 000 per month Instagram @nothandongcobo Twitter @nothandongcob18 Facebook Nothando Ngcobo

Nothando Ngcobo's biography

Where is Nothando Ngcobo from? She is originally from Hammarsdale, Mpumalanga township in the western suburbs of Durban. Her mother, who remains anonymous, was so devoted in her early life and served as her inspiration, having supported her in her acting career. However, the other details of her early life remain mysterious.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

How old is Nothando Ngcobo?

The South African actress was born on the 1st of November 1994, making her age 28 years to date.

Nothando Ngcobo's education

She has a bachelor's degree in strategic marketing communications from the University of Johannesburg, and her education can be traced from there.

Career

Acting has been a passion for Nothando since she was young. She started in the theatre industry, where she began to prepare. She quit her position as an extra on the Mzansi Magic program Isibaya and afterwards on the Daily Sun movie.

In 2017, the South African diva made her acting debut in the movie Swallow Falls. In addition to Ayanda Ngoma, Zikhona Mkhize, and Xolile Gumede, her outstanding performance earned her a nomination for the Simon Sabela Awards for Best Newcomer in Film.

Hlelo had tried auditioning for supporting actress in the series Generations: The Legacy, but she did not fit the character. So, instead, she was cast in her first television role on One Magic's Lingashoni. In 2021's One Time Pin, produced by KZN films and Inbox Pictures, the quickly ascending comedian finally secured her most unforgettable leading role.

Hlelo remained her major portrayal. She says that, at first, it was extremely difficult because the story was a reminiscence of her younger years which were not very good. But as time passed, she became more comfortable with the character and stepped into the role. The award-winning actress has stood the test of time in the soap opera.

Additionally, Nothando has been working on films that will be screened at the Silicon Valley African film festival in California, USA. Furthermore, the star has also expressed her interest in becoming a journalist in future.

Nothando Ngcobo's real life

Not much is known about Uzalo's star life besides acting; however, the celebrity has mentioned interest in business partnerships, possibly launching a skincare line.

Who is Nothando Ngcobo's husband?

The TV personality's romantic life is kept a secret from the public, and little is known about Nothando Ngcobo's boyfriend. However, the one thing she keeps mentioning is the assistance her mysterious lover offers. Nothando Ngcobo's images are all available on her Instagram account.

The talented actress earns a salary of R35,000 a month. Photo: @ nothandongcobo on Instagram (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

What is Nothando Ngcobo's salary?

The actress earns a good salary from her acting roles and is currently valued at R35,000 per month. In an interview, the soapie star mentioned that she has also gained a great deal of admiration for her job.

What is Nonka from Uzalo real name?

Thuthuka Mthembu is a South African actress recognized for her character as Nonkanyiso Xulu (Nonka) in Uzalo, an SABC 1 telenovela. She was born on the 28th of October 1998 in Johannesburg, making her age 29 years now.

If you are a big fan of soap operas, you know that Hlelo on Uzalo depicts a damaged soul living in incredibly tough conditions on the streets and suffering from spousal violence. Yet, she was the one that gave Gabisile support when she needed it most.

READ ALSO: Uzalo actors real names: Updated cast list with images 2022

Briefly.co.za had also revisited the many roles played by various Uzalo actors in an article. Most of the show's principal performers have been there for a while, although the guest actors have only made a few appearances.

The telenovela's excellent rating is largely attributable to the remarkable ensemble.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News