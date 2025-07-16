A video showing a doctor's hilarious gangster-style reaction to his birthday celebration at work went viral

Despite his colleagues' joyous singing, the doctor delivered a uniquely authentic and funny performance

This unexpected display of personality delighted viewers, humanising healthcare workers

South Africans were charmed by a viral TikTok video featuring a doctor's hilarious reaction to his workplace birthday celebration, showcasing his authentic personality and sparking widespread endearment.

A TikTok video that captured a doctor's amusingly gangster-style response to his workplace birthday celebration quickly achieved viral status. Image: @dr_blackplaque

South Africans have a new favourite doctor, and it’s not just because of his medical skills. A TikTok video shared by user @dr_blackplaque has gone viral after capturing a hilarious and unexpectedly heartwarming moment during his birthday celebration at work.

In the clip posted on 16 July 2025, nurses and fellow hospital staff gathered around him, singing joyfully and clapping in celebration. While most people would smile shyly or join in, he stood cool and composed, pulling off a gangster-style facial expression that had everyone online in stitches.

What made the video so entertaining wasn’t just the birthday itself, but how naturally funny most of his content is. While his colleagues were in high spirits, he somehow made the celebration even more enjoyable to watch.

South Africans delighted by a playful doctor’s authentic vibe

In a profession where most people expect doctors to be serious and reserved, this doctor broke the ice completely. His confidence and humour showed that it’s possible to be professional and lighthearted at the same time.

The video resonated with viewers because it showcased a different side of healthcare workers. The fun, human side that often gets hidden behind masks and pressure. Here was a doctor showing up fully as himself, giving people a glimpse of joy that exists behind hospital doors.

People online couldn’t get enough. The clip quickly racked up views and comments from those who were entertained, impressed and even touched by his vibe. Some said they’d never miss a check-up if he were their doctor, while others appreciated the authenticity he brought to the moment.

A doctor's highly entertaining and unperturbed response to his birthday surprise at work became a massive hit on TikTok, spreading widely across social media. Image: @dr_blackplaque

Here's how Mzansi reacted to the video

SisDee wrote:

"You and Dr Cwabe could teach some doctors humility. 🥰"

Andiswa_gumede said:

"Hawe mah, uDoctor onjena. 😂 Happy birthday, Dokotela! 🥳🎈🎂"

Mimi aka Kim shared:

"Wow, Dokotela, you share the same birthday as my daughter. 💃"

User3853125793457 shared:

"This one you won’t even have a problem telling your problems to, like wow..."

Nthabi said:

"Happy birthday to you. I wish you many years to come. May God bless you. Enjoy your day today. 🎉"

Olga commented:

"Happy birthday, Doc, ke kopa cake. 🤣"

Siya Skweza Mbatha wrote:

"Happy birthday from East London. 🌚"

Thandokazimbete added:

"Happy birthday, Doc. ❤️❤️"

Puseletso Motaung242 said:

"Happy birthday, mfanaka. 🥳 Have yourself a beautiful day… re celebrate’a kae hlemna."

Let’s wana pitseng wrote:

"Instead of singing, y’all were supposed to be dancing isika le khekhe. 🤣🤣 Happy birthday to the most amazing Dr ever. Wishing you many more."

Check out the TikTok video below

