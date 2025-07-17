Skeem Saam fans are fed with Lehasa Maphosa and Pretty Seakamela's storyline as the pair do not get along anymore

The businessman got cancelled on the show this week when he blamed Pretty for his failures and asked for his money back

Viewers of the SABC1 soapie took to social media this week to lambast Lehasa after he became abusive towards Pretty

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Lehasa Maphosa still has feelings for Dr Blue. Images: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

SABC1's popular soapie Skeem Saam angered fans of Pretty Seakamela and Lehasa Maphosa this week, when the businessman nearly punched her.

Fans of the show cancelled Lehasa when he blamed Pretty for his business failing, getting sued by employees at Maphosa Nutz, and showing up at her workplace drunk.

The TVSA Skeem Saam teasers reveal that Lehasa will continue to cheat on Pretty and get back together with Dr Blue outside prison.

Lehasa received a message from Dr Blue on Wednesday, 16 July episode, who wants to assist him with his financial woes.

The teasers also share that Lehasa and Dr Blue will go on a trip together, and his uncle Phomolo will advise him to leave Pretty for Dr Blue.

Viewers of the show revealed on X this week that Pretty should leave Lehasa as he's become emotionally abusive towards her and doesn't love her anymore.

Skeem Saam fans cancel Lehasa

skd@crazythatoo replied:

"I need Pretty and Mapitsi to stand up. Are they not loved at home? Their mothers should show them that they are loved and they can always come back home, because what is this behaviour? Nah."

@Fulunem wrote:

"Rather get Lehasa back with Khwezi! She is skilled in business and slightly less irritating than the Blue Fairy. Dr Blue’s acting gives me migraines!"

@NoneofyourBzns_ said:

"Pretty must leave Lehasa before she disappears or ends her career."

@MissLuu_nje replied:

"I think Pretty must take off that ring and leave this man. I believe she is somewhat financially stable to stand on her own. Lehasa has no loyalty and only cares about himself."

@Tshidijo said:

"Ai. Let Dr Blue be this man's next victim, tuu, (please). Pretty o (is) ready for an exit."

@a_lil_moTswana wrote:

"Yeah, no f*ck Lehasa shem. I was rooting for PreHasa, but I'm not anymore. She deserves the world."

@Jikingqina commented:

"Lehasa must go to his doctor."

@Adebankenkali replied:

"And he must leave Pretty for Nkosi."

@MissLuu_nje wrote:

"He must just cut Pretty loose and go be with his Dr Blue."

@Madiba_z replied:

"He will still come back for love back. He's annoying."

Lehasa Maphosa is emotionally abusive. Image: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

6 South African actors join Skeem Saam: “Lehasa the jailbird”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that Skeem Saam is welcoming new actors to star opposite Cedric Fourie, who plays the role of Lehasa Maphosa.

Fourie will star opposite legendary actor Ronald Mkwanazi, who will play the role of a criminal mastermind, Ta Austin.

SABC PR Specialist Caroline Phalakatshela shared with Briefly News journalist Mbali Tebele what to expect this coming week on Skeem Saam.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News