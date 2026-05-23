Legendary actress Tinah Mnumzana opens up about unemployment and moving out of her house with a wheelbarrow

Mnumzana, who currently stars in Generations: The Legacy as Nokwazi, reveals why she had to sell her house

Fans of the actress recently took to social media to comment on her recent interview

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'The River's Tinah Mnumzana discusses unemployment and moving out of her house. Images: Gen_Legacy

Source: Twitter

Former The River actress Tinah Mnumzana, who stars in Generations: The Legacy, recently revealed in a podcast interview how she had to start from scratch after her house was sold.

Mnumzana previously had social media talking when she rubbished rumours that she was married.

Social media user @KingMntungwa shared a video on his X account of Tinah Mnumzana's interview on King David's podcast.

"King David with legendary actress Tina Mnumzana for a powerful and emotional conversation," he captioned the clip.

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In the video, the actress says: "Ntlo yaka, erekilwe, eke dulang mo go yona (my house was sold, the one I lived in). This is the house that I bought. Akene mo keya teng," (I had nowhere to go).

Mnumzana also shares that she was unemployed and sold the house because she could no longer afford to keep it.

"Fortunately, it was not repossessed, and the people moved in quickly. I was not ready. I don't think I wanted to let go," adds the star.

The Generations: The Legacy actress also shared that she moved into her neighbour's house, diagonally opposite, with a wheelbarrow.

Social media users comment on the video

@YuriTseke said:

"She’s such a great person; she had a beautiful garden, was always tending to it, and always greeted me back when I saw her outside."

@inmybarbieera replied:

"So these actors can’t even afford to buy a small, low-maintenance car? Something is definitely wrong; even a low-level government employee can afford a car."

@msFicky commented:

"I love her more. She partly told my story. We do go back home when the going gets tough... We get shamed... We feel ashamed... but we have to keep going. We get up... dust ourselves and do what we do best. Nothing like a comeback... So much gets revealed... nheee."

@Jewu70771 wrote:

"It's very sad how our actors are exploited."

@SETSIDIKI1 reacted:

"I used to see her catch taxis, ko Bree, a powerful soul."

@Rumour31977210 said:

"Love David, no sensationalism, only pure heart-to-heart conversation."

@NjabuB_ commented:

"I still struggle to make a distinction between her and Gcina Mkhize. They are different, I know."

@TheX_Barbie responded:

"Actors are responsible for struggling."

@SheziSello reacted:

"She's phenomenal."

@AkhonaPuzi wrote:

"I will have to check this out."

@president_sizwe said:

"The EFF has to do something about this acting industry. Our actors and actresses are dying poor, and yet they live on millions on TV, driving expensive cars."

'The River' actress Tinah Mnumzana moved out of her house with a wheelbarrow. Images: Gen_Legacy and 1MagicTheRiver

Source: Twitter

Fan-favourite actresses Tinah Mnumzana and Sannah Mchunu join Generations: The Legacy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that talented actors Sannah Mchunu and Tinah Mnumzana have scored roles on SABC's Generations: The Legacy.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela confirmed their roles on his social media account.

South Africans recently took to social media to congratulate the fan-favourite thespians on their new roles.

Source: Briefly News