Beloved Mzansi actress Tinah Mnumzana took to her Instagram to shut down rumours that she got married

The River' s Tinah was quick to take to Instagram to explain to her followers that they were wrong

The firmly 'Miss' Mnumzana said people should calm down because her partner started asking questions about the rumour that she was hitched

Tinah Mnumzana had to address the rumour mill. The actress posted a bridal-themed outfit and then got showered with congratulations as many thought she got married.

Tinah Mnumzana had to clear wedding rumours that started circulating when she posted a picture of herself in traditional wedding dress. Image: Instagram /@tinah_mnumzana

Source: Instagram

Tinah Mnumzana explained what was going on as she told everyone what started it all. The actress gave the full story behind her bridal-themed get-up.

Tinah Mnumzana explains her wedding-themed outfit to followers

Tinah, who plays Mam' Flora on The River, settled a rumour going around on the grapevine. According to TimesLIVE, Tinah posted a picture of herself in bridal makeup and a traditional outfit that made people assume she was getting married.

The actress has now clarified that she is attending a friend's wedding as a speaker. the actress expressed that the whole misunderstanding is even affecting her future partner as she said:

"Joo now my 'potential' is equally confused. Me married? Njani? It's just a misunderstanding, my dears. Stru".

The actress tagged some of her close friends as people who would definitely attend the wedding and lobola negotiations. One friend of the actress', Mpho, responded:

"I would expect to be there on your special day!"

Followers of the actress had a good laugh in the comments as the rumour was settled.

@lokash1 commented:

"So you got married and I don’t know, sis T, can’t wait to report you."

@memmolise commented:

"Nna ne ke tlo hlanya struuu stertfontein case nje. [I was going to be very mad.]"

@saby_m86 commented:

"Ka go jwetsa mama."

@tsholo_mbewe commented:

"Sorry, friend."

Source: Briefly News