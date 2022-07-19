South African entertainer DJ Zinhle has shared some exciting news about her reality show's second season, and viewers were excited

DJ Zinhle has had tongues wagging thanks to her interesting life and that fans will finally get to experience in the second season of her reality show DJ Zinhle - The Unexpected

DJ Zinhle is ready to let fans into her personal life as her reality show trailer shows some of her upcoming major life changes

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DJ Zinhle is a much-loved South African entertainer, and many are interested in her personal life. Beloved South African musician DJ Zinhle's personal life will be thrust into the limelight as her upcoming season of DJ Zinhle - The Unexpected indulges fans.

DJ zinhle shared a sneak peek for Season 2 of 'DJ Zinhle- The Unexpected' and the season hinted at a possible union with Murdah Bongz. Image: Instagram/@DJZinhle/@murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

Between DJ Zinhle's co-parenting always South African rapper AKA and her romance with Murdah Bongz, the musician and businesswoman's show is bound to be jam-packed with drama.

DJ Zinhle- The Unexpected season 2 hints at wedding bells for DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz

DJ Zinhle shared the trailer for her reality show's second season. The trailer hinted they might be wedding bells in the DJ's future.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The trailer to the show also explores what DJ Zinhle goes through both professionally and personally. The video features appearances from her daughter Kairo Forbes and the DJ's partner, Murda Bongz and their child. Asante

Supporters of DJ Zinhle are looking forward to seeing close-ups DJ's simplest life. Many were already congratulating DJ Zinhle on getting married after the hint in the video.

ledi_tshims commented:

"You giving us such a really experience and being so transparent! can’t wait."

@lady_amar1 commented:

"I cannot wait ❤️"

@princesshalirain commented:

"Eyi ngasho…. Congratulations again Zinhle and Bongz."

thobinxeba_mwelase commented:

Ah yol are getting married , Im so happy for you.

@amma_nwaai commented:

" She doesn’t seem to want marriage Praying it’s marriage Nkosiyam they look amazing with Bongani."

@thesanhair commented:

"We ready with our popcorn mama looks hectic."

@sbonidlamini commented:

"Everyone sees the front but behind the scenes there's nothing but blood and sweat. ❤️"

"We're still friends": Pearl Thusi addresses claims she's beefing with DJ Zinhle

Briefly News previously reported Pearl Thusi has finally cleared the air on where her relationship with DJ Zinhle lies. The two stars had the rumour mill spinning after peeps noticed they were not close anymore.

Social media investigators couldn't help but notice that the once inseparable stars were not posting each other anymore. They haven't been seen hanging out as they used to, and they even unfollowed each other once.

DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi's friendship hit the spotlight again when the Queen Sono star posted a cryptic post about unsupportive friends. The post was re-shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula who assumed she was referring to DJ Zinhle.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News