Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has addressed speculation surrounding his future and that of the club’s technical staff after the curtain came down on the season.

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Amakhosi wrapped up their 2025/26 Betway Premiership campaign with a narrow 1-0 loss to Chippa United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Despite the defeat, Chiefs secured third place in the standings after collecting 54 points from their 30 league fixtures.

Their league finish also booked them a spot in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup, a competition they featured in during the current campaign.

Speaking after the match, Kaze explained that decisions regarding the coaching staff will ultimately rest with the club’s hierarchy. He revealed that discussions are expected to take place next week, during which the technical team will review the season and outline plans aimed at improving the side moving forward.

“I had a feeling that question was coming, although I didn’t expect it to be the opening one,” said Kaze.

“I assumed we would first discuss the tactical side of the match, but that’s okay.

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“The decision lies with the board. We are likely to meet next week to evaluate the season and also review the work of the coaches. There are several matters we want to present because we believe they can help move the club in the right direction.

“It will be a conversation between two sides that have worked well together, and I’m sure clarity will come afterwards.”

When asked if the team’s performances this season had complicated the board’s decision over the coaching staff, Kaze admitted he hopes their progress has given management something serious to think about.

“I certainly hope so,” he said.

“I hope the results we achieved this season have made the decision more difficult for the board.”

Source: Briefly News