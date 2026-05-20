The case involving Nirvana Nokwe and Bonko Khoza reached a fever pitch after one of the actress' old social media posts surfaced online

Posted four years before the alleged incident, Nokwe issued a stern warning to the men who made her feel uncomfortable, saying she would "brutalise" them

The message raised eyebrows among several online users and sparked an intense discussion about her explosive allegations against her former co-star

Nirvana Nokwe’s old post warning "disgusting men" resurfaced after she accused Bonko Khoza of assault. Images: nirvananokwe, bonkokhoza

Source: Instagram

An old social media post by Nirvana Nokwe has found its way back into the spotlight, adding a fresh layer of complexity to her highly publicised standoff with Bonko Khoza over sexual assault allegations.

Long before the Red Ink controversy began, Nokwe shared a firm message warning men that she would fiercely protect her boundaries, stating she would "brutalise" anyone who made her uncomfortable.

"Yo, if you're a man that makes me feel uncomfortable in any way - no matter how close you may be l will energetically brutalise you to a pulp."

Posted on 18 January 2019, the actress took aim at the men who disguise themselves as safe or paternal figures, labelling them "disgusting perverts," and accusing them of finding a sick form of pleasure and self-validation in the mistreatment, exploitation, or brutalisation of women and girls.

"So many 'fatherly/ brotherly figures' are disgusting perverts who consume the brutalisation of women and girls as a form of pleasure and self-validation."

Her strong stance against predators mirrors her current real-life actions, demonstrating that her refusal to stay silent or back down in the face of alleged violation is a long-standing personal boundary.

Nirvana Nokwe vowed to "brutalise" predators who made her feel uncomfortable. Image: nirvananokwe

Source: Instagram

On 16 May 2026, the actress accused her former co-star, Bonko Khoza, of sexual assault on the set of Red Ink in 2023. Their case has not only left social media and the entertainment industry split down the middle, but it has also sparked an intense debate regarding on-set safety and the treatment of intimacy choreography in South African television.

She released graphic footage and recordings detailing how the incident crossed established physical boundaries, ultimately leading to her decision to quit acting in traditional media productions.

Meanwhile, Khoza issued a detailed public statement strongly denying the allegations and revealed that a criminal case opened by the actress in 2024 resulted in a decision by authorities not to prosecute.

The resurfaced text arrived on the heels of the explosive statement from Bomb Productions, the producers of Red Ink, and has ignited a wave of commentary across social media platforms, with online users aggressively debating how Nirvana's past stance aligns with the serious assault allegations currently surrounding the actors.

See Nirvana Nokwe's post below.

Social media debates over Nirvana Nokwe's post

While her post was her vow to take on the men who made her feel unsafe, several users interpreted Nirvana's message as her being bitter and needing professional help, saying she was a "danger to men." Read some of the comments below.

FrankTalk0000 said:

"This is why therapy is essential. The girl has some serious trauma and should never have done that scene."

txt_txt_x wrote:

"Women like this will destroy you, man."

LwandileLanga1 added:

"Apparently, this woman is also into music. If that's true, men in the music industry must stay away from her, if they know what's good for them. She is a danger to men."

byond_galaxies slammed Nirvana Nokwe:

"So basically the end goal is to ruin the brother's career? What a vile person she is."

Controversial Red Ink scene surfaces

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the scene everyone has been talking about, the controversial scene between Bonko Khoza and Nirvana Nokwe on Red Ink.

The footage, which was taken from the series, showed the moments around the incident that sparked the outcry, offering a glimpse into the heavy, traumatic nature of the performance.

Source: Briefly News