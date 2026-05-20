A clever American handyman has captured global attention by converting a toy pink Barbie camper van into a functional, economical road car

The inventive modification was designed to combat skyrocketing transport costs by using a small, fuel-efficient power washer engine

The viral project has sparked massive online debate regarding the motor industry’s ability to produce affordable, everyday commuter cars

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An American man's toy car transformation caught the attention of media houses abroad. Image: @9news

Source: TikTok

A US man’s desperate battle against rising fuel expenses has led to a brilliant display of backyard engineering: a doll car transformed into a car, which he shared on TikTok. The video shared on 20 May 2026 reveals how a worker managed to bypass traditional car expenses, turning a children’s toy into a functioning ride that operates at a fraction of the standard utility cars.

30-year-old US handyman, Miles Hightower’s story was introduced by @9news after his creative measures to escape heavy financial pressure at the pumps caught the news channel’s attention. His modified pink Barbie van runs entirely on a repurposed power washer motor and features working lights, a sound system, and a mounted tablet for navigation. According to Miles, filling the toy car’s two-gallon tank costs a maximum of $3 (R49), offering massive relief compared to his regular work car.

The global pressure of rising fuel prices

While Miles's invention took place in the US, his desperate measures resonate with Mzansi commuters who are facing financial strain from ongoing fuel hikes. Local petrol prices have climbed to new highs due to a volatile combination of a weakening Rand, rising international crude oil costs and heavy government fuel levies. These economic pressures have left local drivers desperately looking for ways to cut down on travel expenses, making international stories of fuel-saving innovations popular among commuters.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Solution to soaring global travel costs

The video shocked social media users across the globe, generating an intense discussion about modern car manufacturing and transport laws. A large portion of viewers expressed amazement at the project. They said that if a single independent handyman can build a functional car out of a toy doll ride, major automotive companies have no excuse for not producing affordable and economical vehicles. Others playfully advised Miles to start his own manufacturing company to mass-produce the miniature eco-cars.

The fuel-efficient car shocked many viewers across the globe. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @ scottfree301 commented:

"My heart bleeds for Americans and how much fuel costs there, a gallon is $5 in the UK, it’s over $9 🤔."

User @TheRealAurora shared:

"This proves one thing. They could make cars more efficient. They don’t want to."

User @cocktales&caviar added:

"Life in plastic, it's fantastic."

User @Nathan Sabko commented:

"They're gonna fine him daily until he stops using it."

User @Constantin Nasiri shared:

"Imagine there was a cheaper way to transport, like I don’t know, an electric car?"

User @beeBop said:

"He'd better start that car company."

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Source: Briefly News