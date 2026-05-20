“Start a Company”: American Man Uses a Barbie Car to Beat the Soaring Cost of Fuel, SA Impressed
- A clever American handyman has captured global attention by converting a toy pink Barbie camper van into a functional, economical road car
- The inventive modification was designed to combat skyrocketing transport costs by using a small, fuel-efficient power washer engine
- The viral project has sparked massive online debate regarding the motor industry’s ability to produce affordable, everyday commuter cars
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A US man’s desperate battle against rising fuel expenses has led to a brilliant display of backyard engineering: a doll car transformed into a car, which he shared on TikTok. The video shared on 20 May 2026 reveals how a worker managed to bypass traditional car expenses, turning a children’s toy into a functioning ride that operates at a fraction of the standard utility cars.
30-year-old US handyman, Miles Hightower’s story was introduced by @9news after his creative measures to escape heavy financial pressure at the pumps caught the news channel’s attention. His modified pink Barbie van runs entirely on a repurposed power washer motor and features working lights, a sound system, and a mounted tablet for navigation. According to Miles, filling the toy car’s two-gallon tank costs a maximum of $3 (R49), offering massive relief compared to his regular work car.
The global pressure of rising fuel prices
While Miles's invention took place in the US, his desperate measures resonate with Mzansi commuters who are facing financial strain from ongoing fuel hikes. Local petrol prices have climbed to new highs due to a volatile combination of a weakening Rand, rising international crude oil costs and heavy government fuel levies. These economic pressures have left local drivers desperately looking for ways to cut down on travel expenses, making international stories of fuel-saving innovations popular among commuters.
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Watch the TikTok video below:
Solution to soaring global travel costs
The video shocked social media users across the globe, generating an intense discussion about modern car manufacturing and transport laws. A large portion of viewers expressed amazement at the project. They said that if a single independent handyman can build a functional car out of a toy doll ride, major automotive companies have no excuse for not producing affordable and economical vehicles. Others playfully advised Miles to start his own manufacturing company to mass-produce the miniature eco-cars.
User @ scottfree301 commented:
"My heart bleeds for Americans and how much fuel costs there, a gallon is $5 in the UK, it’s over $9 🤔."
User @TheRealAurora shared:
"This proves one thing. They could make cars more efficient. They don’t want to."
User @cocktales&caviar added:
"Life in plastic, it's fantastic."
User @Nathan Sabko commented:
"They're gonna fine him daily until he stops using it."
User @Constantin Nasiri shared:
"Imagine there was a cheaper way to transport, like I don’t know, an electric car?"
User @beeBop said:
"He'd better start that car company."
3 Briefly News articles about Americans
- An American woman shared the unique cultural lifestyle shifts she experienced after moving to Harare for love, sparking a massive online debate.
- A traveller from America cautioned tourists about the high expenses associated with visiting the Mother City and advised them not to visit the city if they have a limited budget.
- A US entrepreneur booked a seven-night stay at the iconic Iron Man Villa in Cape Town and paid over R330K a day, totalling over R2 million.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za