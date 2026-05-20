Dis-Chem has publicly distanced itself from anti-Palestine and misogynistic comments made by Mark Saltzman, a major shareholder

Saltzman, a commercial lawyer and proud Zionist who lives in Australia, directed repeated attacks at veteran journalist Redi Tlhabi

South Africans are now calling for a boycott of Dis-Chem, with Saltzman deleting his X account again amid the backlash

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Dis-Chem shareholder, Mark Saltzman. Images: Disc-Chem/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Dis-Chem found itself at the centre of a public storm on 17 May 2026 after posts on X by Mark Saltzman, a shareholder and son of company founders Ivan and Lynette Saltzman, drew widespread anger. Saltzman had been engaging with veteran journalist Redi Tlhabi over her views on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

During the exchange, he constantly threw insults at her. Tlhabi is a former Radio 702 personality who has been vocal about the Palestinian cause. Saltzman has since deleted his X account.

Dis-Chem posted a statement on X saying:

"We unequivocally distance ourselves from the comments and sentiments that have been expressed. These views are not endorsed by Dis-Chem and do not reflect the position of the board or management. We are a proudly South African, apolitical and non-partisan company."

The company followed up with a second post specifically addressing the offensive language Saltzman used, stating that it does not condone derogatory language directed at any person.

They confirmed that Saltzman is not a board member or employee and has no authority to represent Dis-Chem in any way.

Dis-Chem also confirmed that no payment had ever been made to Redi Tlhabi in her personal capacity by either the company or the Dis-Chem Foundation.

Redi Tlhabi responds to Dis-Chem

Tlhabi acknowledged Dis-Chem's response but said it fell short. She said:

"Until you make it clear that this is false, and that a significant shareholder calling me a... is unacceptable, then your words are okay, I guess, but lack moral conviction and steadfastness."

Dis-Chem later posted again, naming Saltzman directly and stating that his language did not reflect the values of the company.

Who is Mark Saltzman?

Mark and his brother Dan inherited nearly R7 billion in Dis-Chem shares from their parents in 2025 and have since sold around R600 million worth of those shares.

Mark is a self-described Zionist and has publicly stated his support for Israel on social media. He is a father of two and currently lives in Australia. He is not involved in the day-to-day running of Dis-Chem.

View the X post below:

SA reacts to Dis-Chem shareholders' Palestine stance

People had very different reactions to @TypicalBantu's X post:

@SharonFinniss said:

"He's a shareholder, he does not work there."

@TypicalBantu wrote:

"Even worse. #BoycottDischem"

@MustoGraeme1 said:

"So a company you don't work for should fire you? How stupid are you actually?"

@Bongawena simply wrote:

"Lol. Genesis 12:3."

@Boertjie1111 said:

"Now is the time to support Dis-Chem. I hate Palestine and any of its supporters like Redi Tlhabi."

Comments on X. Images: @TypicalBantu

Source: Twitter

More on the Israel-Palestine conflict

Source: Briefly News