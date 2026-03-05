Israel has criticised South Africa for co-chairing a meeting of the Hague Group, accusing Pretoria of promoting an anti-Israel agenda

Israeli officials also alleged that South Africa is aligning itself with Iran, describing Tehran as a “murderous regime” amid growing diplomatic tensions

The meeting focused on enforcing international law in Palestine, with participating states discussing measures targeting Israeli settlements and arms transfers

Forty states participated in the Hague Group meeting on Palestine on 4 March 2026. Image: @IsraelMFA/X

Source: Twitter

Israel has sharply criticised South Africa for taking part in a recent Hague Group meeting, accusing Pretoria of siding with Iran and pushing what it called an anti-Israel agenda.

The meeting, held on 4 March 2026 and co-chaired by South Africa and Colombia, focused on accountability and the enforcement of international law in Palestine. Representing South Africa, Alvin Botes, the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, faced Israel’s criticism, which labelled Pretoria’s actions as biased against Israel.

Israel accuses South Africa of bias

In a strongly worded X post, Israeli officials accused Pretoria of siding with what they called a “murderous regime” in Tehran while helping organise a forum they say unfairly targets Israel.

The comments come at a time of growing tension between Israel and South Africa over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. South Africa has been increasingly critical of Israel’s policies toward Palestinians.

Israel also highlighted South Africa’s relationship with Iran, saying the two countries recently held a joint naval exercise, which Israeli officials say is a sign that the two governments are becoming closer.

Largest Hague Group meeting yet

The meeting was the biggest gathering of countries since the Hague Group was formed in January 2025. The 40 states present at the meeting said they remain committed to the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law.

They stressed that taking land by force is illegal under international law and that countries must ensure accountability for serious crimes. Participants also referred to a July 2024 advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice and a September 2024 emergency resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly.

Leaders said these developments will guide new proposals that will be discussed at a future ministerial meeting.

Proposed measures on settlements and arms

Several proposals were discussed during the meeting. One proposal suggests closer screening of travellers linked to the Israeli military under national war-crimes laws. Others focus on improving investigations and prosecutions at the national or international level.

Participants also suggested measures to avoid recognising Israeli settlements that are considered illegal under international law. These could include blocking imports of goods from settlements and stopping companies from operating there.

Another proposal calls on countries to stop the transfer or transit of arms, military fuel, and certain equipment to Israel by imposing stricter export controls and port rules.

Divisions over the Israel-Palestine conflict

The meeting highlighted growing divisions among countries over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Supporters of the Hague Group say it aims to strengthen international law, while critics argue the forum unfairly targets Israel and could deepen global divisions on the issue.

Social media was just as divided

@IanCameron23 stated:

"Correction, not South Africa, but the ANC."

@Martin_ASFL commented:

"I am a South African taxpayer. I am partially funding this. Please accept my apology and that of many millions of others. Know that not one election was ever fought or won on an anti-Israel mandate."

@CICsideChick stated:

"On behalf of South Africans, we are fully behind Iran. So what and next?"

@Snepto6074 wrote:

"Leave our South Africa alone. We stand with Iran in these difficult times."

@Programite11 said:

"South Africa respects international law, and we'll use international institutions to bring peace to the world and uphold accountability."

Israel has accused South Africa of being an ally to Iran. Images: Amir Levy/ Getty Images and Fabrice Coffrin/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

