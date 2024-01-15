Justice Minister Ronald Lamola is pleased with the South African team's compelling presentation, anchored in UN facts, at The Hague

South Africa accuses Israel of Gaza genocide, a claim refuted by Israel, stating that SA's call for an immediate end to Gaza fighting seeks to hinder its self-defence

The minister is confident of a favourable outcome but acknowledges sufficient efforts to bring attention to the unfolding devastation in Gaza

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola is satisfied with the compelling case presented by the South African team at the ICJ. Image: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola expresses satisfaction with the South African team's compelling presentation, grounded in UN facts and conventions, at The Hague.

The team returned after taking the case to the International Court of Justice. South Africa accuses Israel of the Gaza genocide, a claim Israel refutes, asserting that SA's plea for an immediate end to Gaza fighting aims to hinder its self-defence.

According to SABC News, Lamola states his belief that Israel performed poorly in its defence at the ICJ.

"We are confident that our legal argument presented to the court is compelling and favours our case. We anticipated Israel's arguments, especially regarding self-defence, which we argue does not apply to Israel as an occupier.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The court has established jurisprudence on this matter. Additionally, we condemned the actions of Hamas on October 7th."

Minister Lamola expressed optimism at ICJ

According to EWN, the minister expressed confidence in a favourable outcome but acknowledged that enough had been done to draw attention to the unfolding devastation in Gaza.

"Yes, we have laid bare the propaganda and hypocrisy, especially regarding Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip."

The court's president, Joan Donoghue, stated that the court would issue a ruling on South Africa's request in an open session at the earliest opportunity.

Mzansi stands with SA

Syabonga Mhleliwezinto Mzilankatha says:

"Good Decision by the government, no amount of money can replace the 30,000 lives lost in Palestine."

Khairil Fatihin posted:

"May God bless South African leaders and people."

Shahira Giordani-Ciccotti mentioned:

"Good Job South Africa the world is with you."

Larry Marks stated:

"It is significant, and consequences shall follow."

Cyril Ramaphosa Appeals for Time for the African National Congress

In other news, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, said the ruling party needs more time to transform South Africa into a prosperous society.

Ramaphosa also seemingly shot at the newly formed MK party while comparing South Africa's progress with China's.

Netizens were not pleased with his speech and gave him a thumbs down.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News