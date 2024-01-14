President Ramaphosa praises the early success of the Border Management Authority (BMA) in controlling entry into South Africa

Ramaphosa the ANC is taking a hard stance on illegal immigrants and emphasises the need for strict border control

Many South Africans viewed the statement as a desperate attempt to win votes in the upcoming elections

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa lauded the Border Management Authority for improved control over illegal entry into SA. Image: @MYANC and @channelafrica1

Source: Twitter

MPUMALANGA - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded the early achievements of the Border Management Authority (BMA) in its mission to regulate entry into South Africa.

Ramaphosa highlighted the positive impact the BMA has made at the country's port entries, and improved control over unregulated entry, reported EWN.

ANC's firm stance on illegal immigration

The ANC has maintained a firm stance on addressing illegal immigration, emphasizing the importance of strict border control measures.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Ramaphosa pointed out the need to focus on cross-border security issues, including human trafficking, drug smuggling, and illicit trade.

The enforcement of strict immigration laws is seen as a crucial step in safeguarding the country's security.

Citizens voice scepticism amid election season

However, the statement has not been without controversy, as social media users expressed scepticism.

Some South Africans view the remarks as a politically motivated attempt to secure votes in the upcoming elections.

Bianca Saidani stated:

"Now only. What has been happening since 1995? It’s a little too late bra."

Lionel Thielke wrote:

"You should have done this in 1995."

Donald Platt posted:

"Too late, you guys closed the borders to Africa years ago."

Themba Matsuma commented:

"You are lying again. "

Anton Van Nieuwenhuizen added:

"Too late now. All your friends from other countries are already here."

Sateesh Ramsunder noted:

"Same thief that instructed SARS customs not to search un-declared millions of dollars from flowing into the country to purchase his live stock."

ANC members boycott party’s 112 years celebration

In another article, Briefly News reported that the ANC is expecting droves of its supporters to show up to celebrate its 112th birthday. The ruling party led by Cyril Ramaphosa is set to mark its anniversary with an event.

Some ANC members have taken the time to express their disapproval of the party. The ANC politicians decided to avoid the anniversary celebration, and they explained why.

Source: Briefly News