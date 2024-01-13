The ANC's birthday celebration scheduled for the 13th of January 2024 at Mbombela Stadium is off to a rocky start

The ruling political party in South Africa led by Cyril Ramaphosa is determined to fill up a stadium with its supporters

Some ANC members have made it clear that they are not willing to participate in the ANC's festivities

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC is expecting droves of its supporters to show up to celebrate its 112th birthday. The ruling party led by Cyril ramaphosa is set to mark its anniversary with an event.

Some ANC members have taken the time to express their disapproval of the ruling party. The ANC politicians decided to avoid the anniversary celebration, and they explained why.

ANC members slam party's birthday celebration

According to eNCA, some ANC members are boycotting the party's birthday celebrations. To the ANC members, they have bigger things to worry about besides celebrating. A ward of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL), Prudence Soko, explained that they are staying away in solidarity with residents who need better infrastructure.

Why are ANC members boycotting celebrations?

An ANC Zonal Election team member, Zola Mhlanga, said they want ANC backing for a building project that will give them jobs in the Pienaar area in Mpumalanga. He also insisted they would not participate in any electoral activities until approved.

On behalf of residents, community leader Cane Skonela expressed that most people are tired of lacking resources (hospitals and clinics) due to congestion and are not keen to celebrate the ruling party.

SA discuss ANC's birthday celebration

Online users had savage comments for the ANC. Many echoed complaints by the ANC members who are boycotting their 112th birthday celebrations.

Sporo Lukhele commented:

"Ziyakhala ke manje!"

Bongani Mgubela wrote:

"Mxm... you are telling me MK supporters masquerading as ANC members."

Buite Mashishi said:

"Not surprised you distanced yourself people."

Michael Johnson added:

"This country at this moment doesn't need a big talks it's need a big call or action to change the state of the country for better."

Thamsanqa Thamza speculated:

"That's MK members trying to disrupt Our ANC event. No ANC person can do that right now."

Dan Staff argued:

"ANC supporters are suffering from hunger and crime loadshading and service delivery at municipal level seafa endlala."

