Ace Magashule has announced the collaboration between the ACT and MK party for the 2024 elections

However, Magashule explained that ACT will contest the elections independently and dispelled rumours of a merger

Public reactions are flooding social media as citizens weigh in on the unexpected political alliance

Ace Magashule announced that his party ACT, has aligned with the MK party. Image: Guillem Sartorio

PIETERMARITZBURG - Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule announced the alliance between his party, the African Congress for Transformation (ACT), and uMkhonto weSizwe, which is backed by Jacob Zuma, ahead of the 2024 elections.

ACT aligns with MK party

Speaking in Pietermaritzburg during ACT's three-day awareness campaign in KwaZulu-Natal, Magashule said he is excited about working with the MK party, reported TimesLIVE.

He stated that it's going to be a pleasure to work with Zuma again and uMkhonto weSizwe, to bring back the dignity of black people and South Africans.

Magashule affirmed that ACT is its own distinct party and will independently contest the elections.

Citizens to Magushule's strategic move

The announcement triggered a wave of public reactions on social media, with citizens engaging in discussions about the evolving political landscape. Some speculated about the potential impact of the alliance on the upcoming elections.

Fikile Mbambi mentioned:

"I love these guys for trying to make ANC lose votes. Thugs at war with each other. They can't allow corrupt Cyril and his team to continue to steal."

Roger Hinkley posted:

"The only way to get his snout back in the trough. They will probably win a couple of seats, just fine for the 2 looters Zuma and Ace."

Andre Claassen wrote:

There is only one party that can save SA. And that is the DA and their alliance parties. The ANC will only take SA further down."

Fran Swan commented:

"Crooks on one side and the rest on the other side. Hopefully, they will gobble each other up!"

Willie Nolte added:

"Everyone wants to ride the gravy train and greed will be there downfall."

Soni Jnr stated:

"Birds of a feather flock together."

