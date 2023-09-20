Ace Magashule was invited to Podcast and Chill, where he was interviewed by MacG and Sol Phenduka

They, however, said the interview was boring, with Sol Phenduka saying the African Congress for Transformation leader was lying

Chillers were left divided by the video clip, and some said the hosts could have articulated their disapproval properly

African Congress for Transformation (ACT) leader Ace Magashule was a guest on Podcast and Chill for an interview which lasted an hour. This was time wasted for MacG and Sol Phenduka, who said the interview was boring.

MacG and Sol Phenduka on their interview with ACT leader

Ace Magashule spoke about his political party and how it came about. He also took it back to when he was still the African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general.

The hosts MacG and Sol Phenduka, in their recent episode of Podcast And Chill, said the interview was bad.

"That Ace Magashule interview, what a pap interview. Terrible. What a waste of time, and you almost fell asleep."

Sol Phenduka said throughout the entire interview, he kept on poking holes in Magashule's statements, saying they were pure lies.

"You know when you know that someone is lying, but you do not have the facts now to prove his lies. Politicians lie."

Chillers react to the video clip

Podcast And Chill fans, known as the collective Chillers, were left divided by the video clip, and some said the hosts could have articulated their disapproval properly.

@DjDukesta said:

"I’m a chiller, and I didn’t like their comment about the Ace interview. I thought it was decent. Also, they need to respect adults. Very rude and ungrateful of them, to be honest. Some people won’t want to do interviews with them after seeing this. Worse, they asked Ace to bring Zuma."

@BontlenyanaTau added:

"I really get them I swear, that interview was boring. Yeah, it’s rude to disregard your guest like that, but really that guy was just there to paint a picture of himself & the good he has done for ANC & Free State & also talk about his party so we vote for him."

@seleka10_tshepo

"Will other guests honour your invitations? I know we must be free to speak, but when Ntate Magashule listen to this kind of response, will be happy? It was your duty to press him with facts if you think he was lying."

@motsamai247 argued:

"It was not a pap interview I disagree with them!! Ace is not my fav he likes power just like our African leaders who want to die in office, but his interview was good and somehow educational."

Podcast and Chill keeps growing in numbers

In a previous report from Briefly News, the Podcast and Chill team reached a huge milestone of 1 million Chillers. They have built quite a loyal fan base, and they continue to do so.

In their celebratory concert, MacG popped the question to his long-term partner, and she said yes.

