Every week fans look forward to another explosive episode of MacG's controversial show Podcast and Chill

The show brings in different guests from all walks of life, and they share their uncensored views on different topics

On this week's episode was Mzansi socialite and Diamond and Dolls star Eva Modika who shed more light on her claim to fame

Fans quickly took to Twitter to share their views on the episode and the guest; many felt the show was boring and dry

Another week, another episode of MacG and Sol's Podcast and Chill. Like all the other episodes, this week's show had a special guest Eva Modika.

‘Podcast and Chill’ viewers say Eva Modika's interview lacked context and must be taken down. Image: @macgunleashed and @evamodika

Source: Instagram

Modika is a famous social media influencer, club hostess, and now a reality TV star. The socialite is on the new Showmax reality series Diamond and Dolls. In the interview, Eva narrated how she makes her money and how their drama-filled reality show came about.

She also spoke about what it means to be a club hostess and how they are making money from it. But, that's not all, the star rocked up on set with two bouncers, and she said their sole purpose was to protect her Rolex watch. She even went as far as pouring alcohol on the timepiece to show that it was legit.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the episode. Many agreed that the show was boring and dry. Some did not even know who the guest was, while others claimed she only talked about clubs and ballers for almost two hours.

@her_khumalo said:

"What a boring and dry episode im 20min in and im super bored, does it get better?"

@PholosoSehlelan wrote:

"This is the worst interview MacG please stop inviting these slay Queens their content is boring manas we wait for Monday."

@ayandastand6 noted:

"Usually, I don't agree with Slik Talk, but I need him to pull up. That episode was traaaaaaaash!"

@HotTCatzbeats added:

"What a waste of Data that Eva Modika #podcastandchillwithmacg was the worst Aiii Kamo di bodyguard what a joke."

