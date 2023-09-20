A little charmer showed his support for the national rugby team when he sang the national anthem

The young man's mother shared a clip of him belting out Mzansi's pride and joy and was too cute

His performance stole and won many netizens' hearts, and they gushed over his cuteness

A toddler performed his own rendition of the national anthem, and the nation was bowled over. Image: @hesti_highlights

Source: TikTok

The national anthem is one of South Africa's most significant points of pride, so when we see a little child singing it, our hearts burst out with happiness.

This was the case when the most adorable little angel sang Nkosi Sikeleli Africa, and his cuteness just melted so many hearts they didn't care that he botched the lyrics.

Toddler sings national anthem in TikTok video

@hesti_highlights, his mother, posted the video on her TikTok account, which went tremendously viral. In the footage, the young man, a true soldier of note, is wearing the Springbok jersey to support the South African rugby team at the World Cup in France.

He starts singing the national anthem, and his face lights up as he proudly damages the lyrics. But he is singing the anthem so cutely that the focus is more on his efforts, adorable face, and voice, which is sure to make anyone's day. Watch the video here:

South Africans' hearts were touched by the anthem

Netizens could not help but laugh at some points of his delivery and pointed them out in hilarious comments.

Indalo Projects said:

“Nkosi Sikeleli Afrikaans.”

Seretse Sehlabaka remarked:

“Did he just say o sa ja mmao?”

Serenade commented:

“You thought Enoch Sontong composed this? Nah. I give you Enoch Potgieter!”

Zandazanda was enlightened.

“I can’t believe I’ve been singing it wrong. Thank you for teaching us the correct version.”

Tazzy_0092 exclaimed.

“God bless Afrikaans. Kiddo, you made my day.”

@1234nonono2 added:

“Our new national anthem, guys.”

Lorraine Le Roux wrote:

“The only reason why the Bokke won today. Thanks for teaching us the correct way, cutie pie.”

Maddy_reloaded made a suggestion.

“Next time, he must be the opening act for the Springboks.”

Doja chipped in.

“And he sings with so much confidence, nana. This is what makes South Africa so perfect.”

