A woman from Pretoria joined a TikTok debate between Mzansi vs the USA

In the video, she pointed out to an American woman who wanted to correct South Africans thst she knew nothing

The nation stood behind her and trolled the woman through and through

A woman from the capital city thrashed an American lady online for trying to reach SA about race. Image: @itsmecypress

A Tshwane babe clapped back at an American who wanted to teach South Africans history.

The woman quickly corrected the chick, who thought she was doing Mzansi a favour by telling them the difference between a coloured and a black person, thus earning the anger of the country's finest.

Woman responds to American's race video

The woman, @itsmecpress, posted the video on her Tiktok; the clip is part of a debate which has been raging on the social media platform where an American TikTokker seems to be amazed that there is a race of people in Mzansi called coloured.

Despite the many attempts of South Africans to tell them that in this country, we do not refer to coloured people the same way that they did historically in the civil rights movement days, the American went on her rant. The Mzansi chick was replying to a video posted by @simplysimone where she tried to correct South Africans. Watch the video rant here.

Mzansi woman claps back

In response, the lady clapped back hard. She said:

“Who are you? We specifically study our history in school, so all South Africans have come across SA history in our lives. You can’t come to us and tell us we don't know what we’re talking about. Stay on your side, and we’ll stay on our side, If you cross over, we will also cross over.”

Watch the video here:

South Africans support their countrywoman

Netizens came and helped her and stanned her educating rant.

Barbie.tinz remarked:

“So the girl doesn’t know we made Elon Musk delete a tweet on his app? We’ll deal with her.”

Tlhogi asked:

“The question remains, Simone. Whomst are you?”

Trellharms said:

"We were taught their history and our history in one sitting.”

Rozsimp was mad.

“Here in Southaa we are watching, getting ready for December, and waiting for the stokvel money to poppa. And then they bother us with nonsense? Sibusy.”

Lindsey York-Roberts added:

“And we know the difference between Africa and South Africa.”

Man roasts American dance moves with TikTok video

In other news, Briefly News reported that a man clapped back against an American TikTokker who threw shade.

The gent claimed South Africans love copying American dance moves, and the country was up in arms. In response, the fellow posted a video of mock-dancing American moves hilariously.

