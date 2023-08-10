A video of a dark-skinned coloured woman explaining her personal challenges based on her skin colour has gone viral

In the video, Sondré Williams shows how people tend to speak to her in Zulu and give her strange looks for not understanding it

Many social media users were amused by the video and responded with their colourism experience

A young Mzansi woman took to social media to share her struggle of being a dark-skinned coloured woman.

A woman shared how people often speak to her in Zulu just because she is dark-skinned. Image: @sondz_w/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In South Africa, a coloured, formerly Cape Coloured, is a person of mixed European (“white”) and African (“black”) or Asian ancestry.

Most of the population formerly classified as Coloured speaks Afrikaans or, to a lesser extent, English, Britannica explains.

Woman shares how people mistaken her for being Zulu

TikTokker, Sondré Williams (@sondz_w) posted a video humorously demonstrating how Zulu people often speak the Nguni language with her just because she looks black and judge her for not understanding it.

"The dirty looks I get when I speak English," Sondré captioned the post.

Watch the funny video below:

South Africans react to the video with funny commentary

responded:

"Unpopular opinion: everyone living in South Africa should know at least one native language."

Jennifer ️ commented:

"When you say you don't understand and they continue speaking Zulu."

user1624520981753 replied:

“So awyena umuntu?”."

Janice Wildt commented:

"Imagine I lived in Durban for three years, Zulu people fought me for "not accepting my roots". Yoh hai shame it was terrible."

Michelle Michael said:

"My struggle of people thinking I speak Afrikaans because I’m coloured#durbannite."

ELIJAH SAULS wrote:

"No, because I was standing in the tuckshop line, and the teacher behind me started talking in Zulu, so I just nodded and acted like I understood ."

