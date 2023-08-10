Woman Shares Struggle of Being a Dark Skinned Coloured and People Speaking Zulu With Her, Mzansi Amused
- A video of a dark-skinned coloured woman explaining her personal challenges based on her skin colour has gone viral
- In the video, Sondré Williams shows how people tend to speak to her in Zulu and give her strange looks for not understanding it
- Many social media users were amused by the video and responded with their colourism experience
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!
A young Mzansi woman took to social media to share her struggle of being a dark-skinned coloured woman.
In South Africa, a coloured, formerly Cape Coloured, is a person of mixed European (“white”) and African (“black”) or Asian ancestry.
Most of the population formerly classified as Coloured speaks Afrikaans or, to a lesser extent, English, Britannica explains.
Woman shares how people mistaken her for being Zulu
TikTokker, Sondré Williams (@sondz_w) posted a video humorously demonstrating how Zulu people often speak the Nguni language with her just because she looks black and judge her for not understanding it.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
"The dirty looks I get when I speak English," Sondré captioned the post.
Watch the funny video below:
South Africans react to the video with funny commentary
responded:
"Unpopular opinion: everyone living in South Africa should know at least one native language."
Jennifer ️ commented:
"When you say you don't understand and they continue speaking Zulu."
user1624520981753 replied:
“So awyena umuntu?”."
Janice Wildt commented:
"Imagine I lived in Durban for three years, Zulu people fought me for "not accepting my roots". Yoh hai shame it was terrible."
Michelle Michael said:
"My struggle of people thinking I speak Afrikaans because I’m coloured#durbannite."
ELIJAH SAULS wrote:
"No, because I was standing in the tuckshop line, and the teacher behind me started talking in Zulu, so I just nodded and acted like I understood ."
Fluent Xhosa-speaking white lady says husband doesn't understand her in funny video
In another story, Briefly News reported that a Xhosa-speaking white woman has impressed many South Africans after taking to social media to share about her personal and being able to speak the complex Nguni language.
Ingrid Pamela Nonyamazela (@ingridboygraetz) posted a video on TikTok sharing some details about herself after receiving several questions from her online audience who were curious about her background.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News