A video of a young woman trying to enjoy a drink while out alone has been doing the rounds online

Paballo Kgware shared that a random man had interrupted her solo date and felt obligated to entertain him

Many SA women could relate to the struggle of entertaining strangers as they don't know how they'd take rejection

Being a woman in South Africa is not for the faint-hearted.

Paballo Kgware shared how a man made advances on her while out on a solo date. Image: @paballokgware/Instagram

One woman, Paballo Kgware (@paballokgware) shared how she had to endure a man imposing on her solo date by sitting next to her and proceeding to hit on her without her consent.

In the TikTok video, she is seen trying to enjoy her drink as the unidentifiable man speaks to her, despite Paballo looking rather uncomfortable.

In the video, she wrote:

"Being a woman in SA means having to pretend to be okay with random men coming to sit with you when you're out alone because you don't know what the reaction will be if you turn him down."

With the unfortunate reality of the constant threat of violence and abuse in South Africa, there is no knowing for sure what a strange man will do if you choose to resist his advances as a woman.

South African women relate to Paballo's struggle

Many SA women who have been in a similar situation responded with similar sentiments in the comments section. Many women shared how awkward and uncomfortable random men make them feel when out.

mthandiemaseko said:

"Umzulu umzulu wathi oh my gosh awsayaz indaba yesgcawu."

Pinki replied:

"Paballo ungakhulumi isingisi."

Nontobeko Zinzi Mdla said:

"Yoh aii siyahlukumezeka kodwa ."

Fezeka Khumalo wrote:

"This is so true lokhu uhleka ubala."

Mamogele replied:

"Nam ngivele ngibe kanje like ai...angaz...."

Maria Napjadi Mahlo responded:

"The entitlement to having a conversation and you find yourself having to laugh because you fear them."

MOLEBATSI said:

"You can tell gore she's uncomfortable ."

Tyla_fash commented:

"They don't even read the face that you not interested. Mina angithandi ukshelwa ."

mamowrote:

"Meantime you’re panicking inside bc you want him to go away Yoh! The trauma we go through in this country."

Dibsy replied:

"This is a pandemic because it's really hard."

