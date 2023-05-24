A lady recently wowed netizens as she showcased her impressive dance moves on TikTok

Peeps were impressed by her epic dance moves and could not believe how flexible she was when dancing

Even though she struggled with nailing some of the steps and moves, her confidence made up for it

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Young woman trends for energetic moves and trends for her vibey personality. Images: @kamowamabbw/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A young woman uploaded a video of her dancing on TikTok, and her energy levels have made her trend.

Lady's bold moves leave Mzansi mesmerised

TikTok user @kamowamabbw has been trending on TikTok after she uploaded a video of her dancing and her ability to kick high up in the air. She trended for her ability to own her performance and exude self-assurance left a lasting impression on all who witnessed her dance.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi applauds young woman for breaking stereotypes

Beyond the skilful execution of her dance routine, her confidence truly stole the show. According to News24, confidence is an important life skill that could make or break your success at work or in your relationships. This woman is proof of that as she fearlessly embraces her individuality, breaking barriers and defying expectations.

Peeps loved her spirit and said:

@NtobekoWalaza said:

"Friend, you gotta teach me this dance."

@Billie J commented:

"I love how confident you are with yourself... I wish I had that courage and the moves, gosh."

@Lazily_peterson said:

"The direction of the leg is confusing me. I don’t know right or left. Make a choice."

@tanay_tatch94 said:

"Hai, you can dance, sisi."

@Zinhle shantel commented:

"Yhooo nice, can I please make a video with you? I need someone like you to advise me on myself, please; you can change my life."

@Boboe said:

"Your energy, ma’am."

@Precious commented:

"vele the energy for me."

@Shas said:

"Please teach me how to kick so high."

Young Mzansi girl singing and dancing to amapiano on TikTok goes viral, Mzansi puts in challenge requests

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a little girl who stole the show with her dancing, and people were impressed.

TikTok user @aliciathedancer2 shared a video of herself busting moves and singing to amapiano.

Mzansi peeps let the young girl know she has talent, and they are here to support her videos as she is genuinely talented.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News