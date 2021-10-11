Twitter user @Mpumiln has taken to the platform to promote self-love and encourage people to spend quality time alone

She shared a snap of her weekend outing where she enjoyed a solo date sipping on what looked like a refreshing beer or cider

Her followers are simply loving how content she is being alone in public and many want to know how she does it

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Over the weekend, one lady enjoyed quality time with herself as she enjoyed a solo date with a Windhoek Draught by her side. She shared the experience with her Twitter followers and received a big response and people are loving that she can spend time alone and enjoy every second of it.

All @Mpumiln needs is herself to have a good time and enjoy life. Image: @Mpumiln/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

She captioned the post:

"Solo dates. Very important. Be aligned with yourself."

Take a look for yourself:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The solo act, who goes by the Twitter handle @Mpumiln, has a supportive bunch of followers who show support and respect for the lady. They appreciate the fact that she doesn't need a significant other or friends and family to keep her company. Some even want to know how @Mpumiln is able to enjoy time out by herself.

So far, the post is gaining popularity with over 20 retweets and close to 400 likes.

Let's look at some of the comments:

@SihleGeneral10:

"Solo dates are also good for self-reflection and self-introspection."

@MYavhudi:

"Wena you don’t bore yourself?"

@thandiwe_dladla:

"I could never drink out alone, how do you do it?"

@OwamiTk:

"Yay enjoy Mpumi."

@This_Sisi:

"Yebo Queen."

@asinamali2:

"Well deserved."

@Taquilacoco:

"Enjoy wena girl. You deserve it."

@Omontle_D:

"The best. Enjoy sisi."

@Lera_Mashigo:

"Enjoy babe."

Mzansi men flood pretty woman's post after she asks for a date online

In other date-related news, Briefly News previously reported that a beautiful woman recently created a big buzz on Twitter after she posted that she needed a date. While she did not explain why exactly she needed the date, she did, however, promise to foot the bill.

The tweet, that was posted by a Twitter user, @KeletsoMs, was also accompanied by two pictures of the stunning young lady. One showed a barefaced selfie while the other featured the young woman's curvaceous figure.

"I need a date tomorrow. Bill's on me I promise," she wrote.

As expected, the post was soon flooded by comments from men far and near explaining why they should be chosen for the special date. While many of them shared funny jokes and statements, others simply chose to compliment the young lady.

Source: Briefly.co.za