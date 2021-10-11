Stunning Lady Shares Pics of How Young She Looks, Mzansi Can't Over Her Beauty

A young woman has taken to social media to comment about how young she looks while sharing a few images of herself

The beautiful lady shared pictures of herself dressed in her work attire as well as her off-duty clothes

South African quickly commented about her age and the fact she is beautiful with some completely shocked that she is 23

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A gorgeous young woman took to the internet to share lovely pictures of what she looks like in her work clothes and everyday normal clothes.

The woman who goes by the Twitter handle @phuti1998 jokingly posted about how she looks like she is still in high school despite being 23-years-old.

The post:

Her post quickly got reactions from South Africans who complimented her about how beautiful she looks while others shared that she probably gets disrespected because of how young she looks.

Here are some of the comments from her post:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@MokoneFarmer said:

"Lol I can just imagine the disrespect u always get. Ai shame tog bona go gontlenyana fela"

@kelepilane10 said:

"To me 23 is still high schoolish! ! Or ndim o gugile!?"

@Quinton_Aphane said:

"You really are beautiful "

@MPHERI_PERI said:

"Say thanks to the genes of the family"

@_BhekumuziG said:

"You're younger than that pls"

Beautiful lady shares how She got her husband’s attention online

Briefly News previously reported that do you think you have seen all the ways the internet brings people together? The love story of Chidera and Chibueze may make you think again.

Chidera was scouting through a wedding hashtag sometime in 2019 when she happened on the page of Chibueze. The wedding that created the hashtag was his friend's, Bella Naija reports.

The lady saw the man first

After liking some of the photos on his page, the man followed the lady. The lady liked his good looks and that got them attracted to each other.

Some habitual texting soon followed. Their conversation created a strong bond between them and embers of love got stoked.

Their love story ended well

Chidera said the first time she saw Chibueze, he was so tall. The lady stated that though the relationship hit a rock sometime later, the pandemic lockdown brought them closer.

Source: Briefly.co.za