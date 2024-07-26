Little Boy Wows Classmates With Olympic Medalist Godfather at Show and Tell, Video Captures Hearts
A little South African boy wowed his classmate with what he brought for show and tell.
A cute little boy show and tell his Olympic medalist godfather in a video
The footage shared by @actually_its_adele on TikTok shows a little boy standing in front of a classroom with his godfather. The young man who had show and tell at school came in with quite an impressive tell-all.
He spoke of his godfather name, Lyndon Ferns, who won an Olympic gold medal. Lyndon swam for South Africa at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics. At the 2004 Olympics, he was part of South Africa's Men's 4×100 m freestyle relay that won the event in a world record.
@actually_its_adele's clip took many South Africans back to memory lane as many could recall the historical moment as they flooded the comments section. The footage grabbed netizens' attention, and it became a hit on TikTok, generating many views, thousands of likes and comments.
Take a look at the heartwarming video below:
People react to the little boy's show-and-tell video
The online community was impressed by the boy's show-and-tell clip, and many expressed their thoughts in the comments section, saying:
David Simpson shared:
"Such a real South African feel-good story…. Best TikTok video of the decade."
Lucillemalgas said:
"This is beautiful."
Mashudu mugwena wrote:
"Des is so blessed. He is also a blessing to the loving parents. So cute."
Doughnuthive expressed:
"This is so cool ! Love this for Des."
Elizabeth Potgieter commented:
"Looking so proud as if it is his own medal."
