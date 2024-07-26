A young man impressed his classmate with what he unveiled for the show and tell day at school

The TikTok footage captured the attention of many social media users, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

Netizens reacted to the clip as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

A little South African boy wowed his classmate with what he brought for show and tell.

A boy brought his Olympic gold medalist godfather to show and tell at school. Image: @actually_its_adele

Source: TikTok

A cute little boy show and tell his Olympic medalist godfather in a video

The footage shared by @actually_its_adele on TikTok shows a little boy standing in front of a classroom with his godfather. The young man who had show and tell at school came in with quite an impressive tell-all.

He spoke of his godfather name, Lyndon Ferns, who won an Olympic gold medal. Lyndon swam for South Africa at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics. At the 2004 Olympics, he was part of South Africa's Men's 4×100 m freestyle relay that won the event in a world record.

@actually_its_adele's clip took many South Africans back to memory lane as many could recall the historical moment as they flooded the comments section. The footage grabbed netizens' attention, and it became a hit on TikTok, generating many views, thousands of likes and comments.

Take a look at the heartwarming video below:

People react to the little boy's show-and-tell video

The online community was impressed by the boy's show-and-tell clip, and many expressed their thoughts in the comments section, saying:

David Simpson shared:

"Such a real South African feel-good story…. Best TikTok video of the decade."

Lucillemalgas said:

"This is beautiful."

Mashudu mugwena wrote:

"Des is so blessed. He is also a blessing to the loving parents. So cute."

Doughnuthive expressed:

"This is so cool ! Love this for Des."

Elizabeth Potgieter commented:

"Looking so proud as if it is his own medal."

Dad's heartwarming hide and seek with toddler melts hearts in Mzansi

Briefly News previously that A South African dad and his toddler left many people in Mzansi with warm and fuzzy feelings.

One father gave viewers a glimpse into his life with his cute son. The footage shared by @tunajifundza on TikTok shows a man hiding behind a grey fridge while his little boy searches for him. When the father heard his son crying, he immediately stepped out of his hiding place and shouted his name, prompting the toddler to laugh.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News