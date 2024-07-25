Dad’s Ingenious Triplet Stroller Invention Wows Mzansi, Video Goes Viral With Over 122 Million Views
- One father amazed many people on the internet with his incredible invention of triplet strollers
- The TikTok footage captured the attention of netizens gearing over 122. 7 million views, thousands of likes and comments
- People reacted to man's innovation as they were super impressed by his creation, with many showering him with compliments
An American father of triplets impressed the online community with his remarkable invention, which he showcased in a viral video.
Dad's awesome invention for triplets converts their strollers
Father of the year! This gentleman wowed many with his creation, displayed in a video shared by @jordanflomofficial on TikTok.
In the clip, the gent can be seen attaching the three strollers using a wooden thing he created. The woman who captured the moment from her car decided to step out of her vehicle to ask the man a few questions.
"I'm sure the cameraman is the one who sent him for the heist": Gent fumbles heist in broad daylight
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The dad expressed that buying a triplet stroller is a waste as it's too "big" to fit in the car. The lady was highly impressed by the man's invention, and so were social media users. The footage was well received, and it became a viral hit on the video platform, gathering over 122.7 million views, thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the clip below of the man's invention:
Netizens were impressed by the dad's creation
Many people loved the man's creativity as they flocked to the comments section to gush over the father's invention.
Nelly expressed:
"Smart concern dad."
Amogelang Makola was amazed:
"A meaning of, hands on dad."
Jazz world simply added:
"Present Dad. so beautiful to watch. family is important."
Clifv shared:
"People missing the point that these are car seats & strollers. A triplet stroller wouldn’t save money having to by seats as well."
SamanthaS wrote:
"He deserves a reward for just taking them with him."
Man's ingenious use of recycled tyres to keep chickens intact wows Mzansi
Briefly News previously reported that a young man impressed many people on social media with his creative way of keeping chickens intact.
The footage shared by Ndi_Muvenda on Twitter shows recycled old tyres cut in half and placed on the wall where the gent uses it as a place for the chickens to be kept intact.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za