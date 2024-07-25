One father amazed many people on the internet with his incredible invention of triplet strollers

The TikTok footage captured the attention of netizens gearing over 122. 7 million views, thousands of likes and comments

People reacted to man's innovation as they were super impressed by his creation, with many showering him with compliments

An American father of triplets impressed the online community with his remarkable invention, which he showcased in a viral video.

A father converted his triplets' strollers in a TikTok video that wowed many. Image: @jordanflomofficial

Source: TikTok

Dad's awesome invention for triplets converts their strollers

Father of the year! This gentleman wowed many with his creation, displayed in a video shared by @jordanflomofficial on TikTok.

In the clip, the gent can be seen attaching the three strollers using a wooden thing he created. The woman who captured the moment from her car decided to step out of her vehicle to ask the man a few questions.

The dad expressed that buying a triplet stroller is a waste as it's too "big" to fit in the car. The lady was highly impressed by the man's invention, and so were social media users. The footage was well received, and it became a viral hit on the video platform, gathering over 122.7 million views, thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the clip below of the man's invention:

Netizens were impressed by the dad's creation

Many people loved the man's creativity as they flocked to the comments section to gush over the father's invention.

Nelly expressed:

"Smart concern dad."

Amogelang Makola was amazed:

"A meaning of, hands on dad."

Jazz world simply added:

"Present Dad. so beautiful to watch. family is important."

Clifv shared:

"People missing the point that these are car seats & strollers. A triplet stroller wouldn’t save money having to by seats as well."

SamanthaS wrote:

"He deserves a reward for just taking them with him."

Man's ingenious use of recycled tyres to keep chickens intact wows Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that a young man impressed many people on social media with his creative way of keeping chickens intact.

The footage shared by Ndi_Muvenda on Twitter shows recycled old tyres cut in half and placed on the wall where the gent uses it as a place for the chickens to be kept intact.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News