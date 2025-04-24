An adorable toddler had a cute tantrum that involved him throwing a fit next to a little girl and then kissing her on the cheek

The small child then shared how she didn't like the way he was behaving, catching the attention of Mzansi

South Africans loved the clip and shared their thoughts on it, and enjoyed the interaction between the two

A little boy threw a tantrum and then made up for it with a cute kiss. Image: b.a.z.u/ TikTok

A little boy had South Africa amused after he gave the cutest tantrum which followed with an adorable kiss. The kid seemed to be angry for no apparent reason and annoyed the little girl sitting next to him. People across Mzansi were impressed with what the adorable young girl said when the boy started acting up, and applauded her for standing up to him.

Cuteness overload

TikTokker b.a.z.u shared the clip, and seems to have no link with the two kids. For a moment, it looked like the small boy was going to harm the little girl but he then leans in to giver her a small peck on the cheek. The little girl can be heard saying "Stop bullying me, dude" in Xhosa.

Watch the adorable interaction below:

The joys of children

South African kids bring so much joy to the families across the country. Tons of TikTok videos show the cuteness they bring to viewers. Some kids also go viral and get tons of popularity, . Zuluboy has become an incredibly popular kid on TikTok and has even appeared on an SABC morning show.

Toddlers are a crowd favourite on TikTok. Image: MementoJpeg

If it isn't Zuluboy arguing with his mom, some kids have had viral moments that have turned into memes. There was once a clip of a cute child saying "Haibo" in the most adorable way.

South Africans commented on what the little girl said and loved the video.

Read the comments below:

Sxeza_68 said:

"Yhoo being self-sufficient, brave, vocal, emotionally-intelligent, begins at an early age in Xhosa women, Great 👍"

Thabz mentioned:

"🥰🥰Type of relationship I had with my late twin brother. We would fight asathi ngeke ulala ungadlile uzogula😂"

Ngele Ngele commented:

"I like the fact that she's aware about being bullied at tender age and she's against it 😅"

unz posted:

"Hahahaha I love the Big cc she is soo calm and straight to the point with no intentions to fight back 🔥 Little brother is gonna learn a lot kulo sisi 🥰"

Abongile shared:

"Love the fact that she is not even making eye contact that kiss didn't trick her tuuuu."

HocusPocus 🦄 said:

"These two are way too young to be Xhosa 😂🤣"

nombusosangqu mentioned:

"Ohh marn, the kind of man I want to spend the rest of my life with. I can be very angry then the next minute I just want to hug my person."

More toddler-related stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that A little boy named Zuluboy was enjoying his ice cream at home when he decided to make a confession.

A little boy named Zuluboy was unhappy with his mom's English and corrected it in the cutest way.

