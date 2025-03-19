An adorable boy had Mzansi smiling ear to ear after he schooled his mom on the picture reading he brought home from school

The sweet child pointed to different animals in his little book and said what they were in English

South Africans loved the sweet clip and praised the young kid on the way he read it while pointing out how strict he sounded

An adorable kid schooled his mom while he was picture reading in a clip SA loved. Images: zuluboy129

An adorable kid had Mzansi entertained and obsessing over his cuteness when he schooled his mom while reading a picture book. The sweet child pointed to different insects and people in the book and said what they were while correcting his mother on her pronunciation.

Repeat after me

Popular TikTokker zuluboy129 shared the clip. The mother is a central character in what the cute child gets up to. This time around, there wasn't much of a back-and-forth between the two, with the small kid dictating to the mom what she should say.

Rise in popularity

Zuluboy has made quite the name for himself ever since going viral. The young child has become a sensation on TikTok with his videos racking in hundreds of thousands of views, and some reaching millions. Recently, he was invited by the SABC to attend a morning radio talk show, showing how popular he has become.

The cheeky kid loves bringing up his granny in playfulful arguments with his mom. Images: zuluboy129

The usual suspects within his videos are usually his mom and grandmother. When he argues with his mom, he has a tendency to bring up how his grandmother usually treats him, and the cuteness of the arguments touches the hearts of Mzansi. Netizens were impressed by how he was reading the content of the book and talked about how strict he was.

Marcia MoniQue said:

"This one is not an educator but a pedagogical practitioner 😂"

Ongezwa M mentioned:

"He used to be my principal in 2008, what a gentle man ♥️"

Jabulile Nkosi commented:

"And you know why his so fluent in English... He also speaks his mother tongue at home, we learn that kids who are taught their languages at home will excel in learning another language... This is 💯👌"

Qhawe Mazaleni 🦋 posted:

"Hi ma, I have just published a Children’s Xhosa book. I would love to send him a copy if that would be alright with you 🤍 I will send you an email."

💚🦋 Lebo💜🧚‍♀️ asked:

"Kante what was wrong with how she said bee 🐝 😭"

landslamesh stated:

"This one is a genius, l will follow him until he is 18 years he is just out of this world. He is going to be something big in his life time."

Malebo_melz🦋 said:

"Nothing makes me happily like a Zuluboy video appearing on my FYP 😭❤️"

