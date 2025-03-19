A South African mother has warmed hearts after sharing a video showing how she teaches her young children to pray and say thank you before meals

The TikTok clip posted by content creator @bohlaleandthato captures her children, aged around 5 and 3, learning to say grace and show gratitude for their food

Social media users have praised the mom for instilling good manners in her children at such a young age, with many commenting on how adorable and well-mannered the siblings are

A mother has been applauded for teaching her young children the importance of gratitude and prayer before eating. Content creator @bohlaleandthato shared a heartwarming video of her two children demonstrating good manners at mealtime, showing how early lessons in etiquette shape children's development.

In the sweet clip, the mother serves her two young children their meals – eggs, sausage, and chicken pops – at the table. The daughter, who appears to be around 5 years old, immediately notices her younger brother's plate is missing sauce and points this out to her mother.

"He doesn't want sauce, but I added tomato sauce to your plate," the mom explains to her daughter before asking if the children have said thank you for their food.

Both children look up at their mother and express their gratitude, to which she responds warmly. The little boy, eager to enjoy his meal, has already taken a bite when his mother gently reminds them of another important pre-meal ritual.

"Have you prayed?" she asks.

Without hesitation, the young boy quickly puts his hands together and rushes through a brief prayer:

"Thank you, God, Amen."

He is keen to continue eating and his sister follows with her own short prayer:

"Father, thank you for the food, Amen."

The mother then guides them through a more complete prayer, asking them to close their eyes and recite "Our Father." While the daughter confidently says the prayer word for word, her younger brother watches his sister carefully, trying to follow along and remember the words.

After completing their prayers, the children eagerly dive into their meal, with the little boy making animated gestures to show how delicious the food is.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

Why teaching manners matters

Teaching children manners at a young age is important for their social and emotional development. Experts emphasize that the preschool years are a crucial time for instilling values like respect, gratitude, and polite communication—skills that will shape their interactions throughout life.

Simple habits such as saying "please" and "thank you," expressing gratitude before meals, and showing respect to others help children develop confidence, empathy, and a sense of responsibility. These small gestures lay the groundwork for positive social interactions, making it easier for them to build friendships and navigate future workplace environments.

Children naturally imitate the behaviour they see. When parents consistently model good manners, kids are more likely to adopt them effortlessly. Reinforcing etiquette through daily interactions not only helps children feel more secure in social settings but also equips them with lifelong skills that foster kindness and respect in their communities.

South Africans praise the mom's parenting

The heartwarming video received overwhelmingly positive responses from viewers, many of whom praised the mother for instilling important values in her children.

@TrieksCommercial commented:

"So beautiful, the way you teach your children to pray is so heartwarming."

@ngvan131 noted the little boy's enthusiasm to eat:

"That was a quick prayer from the young man, he wants to eat🤣😂"

@LuenArends found the children praying adorable:

"Thato's eye movement while praying 🤭 Too cute."

@PearlBooysen appreciated their sweet demeanour:

"Lol, Thato knows what that is 'chicken pops'...auuww🤗🤗they so sweet and humble."

@chaneimmelman praised the mom's parenting:

"Very well mannered, well done mummy."

@Celesté expressed how endearing the children are:

"Ah man please give them to me. They are so adorable, I can't get over them! Such cutie pies, I would love to meet them and spoil them❤️❤️Please hug them from me!"

