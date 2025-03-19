A young lady shared how she invested her own money and effort into building a rental flat at her home, only to lose it all

She detailed the experience which was later shared by a content creation page on Facebook explaining how her mom took over her rental income

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some sympathising and others saying the mom had every right to do so

A young lady detailed how she built a flat as a side hustle at her home only for her mom to demand the R3.5K rental income.

Source: TikTok

Building something from scratch takes hard work, but losing it all? That's next-level of pain. One young woman learned this lesson the hard way after pouring her money and energy into a rental project at her mom's house.

The woman's clip was shared on Facebook by user Rybrox, a viral content page, attracting massive views, likes and comments.

Young woman loses rental flat investment

In the clip, the lady details how she spent R30K out of her pocket to build a one-room flat for rental income. From bathroom supplies to hauling cement, she did everything herself. The project took her a year to complete, but she finally got a tenant paying R3.5K per month.

She gave her mom R1K, helped at home financially, and covered expenses like electricity. But things took a turn when her mom demanded the full R3.5K, took over the tenant, and later sold the house, leaving with nothing.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi reacts to the rental property drama

The lady's story had peeps deep in their feels. Many were shocked that her own mom could do that, warning her to never build on someone else's land again.

Others said her mom was within her rights since she owned the property, while some felt a 50/50 profit split would have been fair. The situation sparked a heated debate, with people arguing about land ownership, family dynamics, and financial boundaries.

A woman was advised to only build on land that belonged to her to avoid fallout.

Source: TikTok

User @Lindiwe Mandili said:

"The caption is soo wrong.... I think they should have shared the profit 50/50, at the end of the day. You built in her land thats why it was a total loss when she sold the house. As kids, let's not take advantage of our parents too. Tenants are more than just giving your mom electricity money."

User @Nkosnathi Nathi added:

"Your mum did good, 👍👍when u feel like u are ready financially as a young lady or young man, look for your own place & build there & stop being entitled in your parent's place, grow up go out look for your own 👍👍."

User @Celine Pinky Nkoloma commented:

"Not all parents are good people. That's it!"

User @Hilda Thoko Hlongwane shared:

"Even siblings can cause problems."

User @Smosh Priyanka Kailey added:

"Yoh, I wanted to add rooms on my mom's property but now my eyes are open xem thank you so much 🔥🔥❤️."

User @Linda Ncube said:

"But it's her land though...you should have bought your own stand to avoid such disputes."

