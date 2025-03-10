A young girl cut the back of her school shoes and added fur to create a Gucci-inspired fur slide, showcasing her unique fashion sense

Her shocked mom shared the creative DIY on Instagram, questioning what to do with her daughter while acknowledging her talent

Social media users loved the design, encouraging the mom to support her child's creativity, with some suggesting she invests in a sewing machine

A mom showed how her daughter cut her school shoes to make slides, and Mzansi applauded her creativity. Image: @yolisanika_sidinile

Kids today are more expressive than ever using their creativity in unexpected ways. Whether in their speech, writing, or artistic talent, they are unafraid to experiment. Some parents struggle to balance discipline with allowing their children to explore their passion, but sometimes, these skills can turn into lifelong careers. Recognising and nurturing creativity early can help children develop talents that could shape their future.

A mom, Instagram user @yolisanika_sidinile, shared a startling moment with her followers after discovering her daughter’s unexpected DIY project using her school shoes.

The mom shows off her daughter's DIY project

In the video, the mom first holds up one of the cut shoes, expressing disbelief at what her daughter has done. She then shows the finished product, a black school shoe modified with navy blue fur, resembling luxury Gucci fur slides.

She asks her followers how to handle her daughter's costly creativity as she turned her school shoes into slides. While she is taken aback by her daughter's bold move, the mom can't deny the impressive creativity behind the transformation.

Watch the Instagram video below:

SA loves the little girl's creativity

The mom's comment feed was flooded with an overflow of positive responses. Many praise the young girl's inventiveness, with some suggesting that her mom should buy her a sewing machine to support her talent.

Others humorously compared her to top fashion designers like Laduma Ngcokolo of MaXhosa and other local creatives. The post brought joy to many, proving that sometimes, a little outside-the-box thinking can lead to something truly special.

A mom felt defeated after her daughter showed her creativity on her school shoes. Image: @yolisanika_sidinile

User @celestentuli said:

"She’s creative and intelligent!! ❤️ sorry take it as school of life fees… 😂🔥 the design and shoe laces was fire though. 👏🏿👏🏿."

nick_rama_xolo commented:

"Proper stuff 🔥🔥🔥ndicela Size 9."

User @bonolz_27 added:

"Now that's a fashion designer 🔥😂😂."

User @miss__motso shared:

"Those are Buccaneers and they cost R450😭😂 brand new that time.

User @yayamwanda said:

"Not inspired by Gucci slides 😭😭😂😂. I had a feeling this is where you were taking this."

User @t4tonykgoroge commented:

"That child is a creative, encourage her/him to continue creating and making the impossible possible, buy another pair and say that that one can’t be touched it’s for school, give him/her old clothes and allow creativity to flourish…allow her/him to put in the hours… trust me, we have another MAXHOSA/ THEBE MAGUGU, DAVID TLALE … maybe even better🤷🏿‍♂️"

