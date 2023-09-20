Curro students creatively used accessories to express their individuality within uniform constraints

The uniform styling TikTok video attracted significant views and sparked conversations about self-expression in schools

The matriculants amazed viewers by thinking outside the box proving that personal style knows no boundaries

Curro students put on a fashion show for the internet. Image: @pro.mie.se

Source: TikTok

Matriculants at Curro School decided to inject some personality into their uniforms. Instead of conforming to the usual dress code, they chose to elevate their uniforms with trendy accessories.

Viral uniform styling video

Their creative approach to the ordinary clothes quickly caught the attention of netizens. Their uniform styling, featured accessories like heels, stockings, sunglasses, and more.

The results made for a fun spectacle that put a smile on people's faces. The TikTok video posted by @pro.mie.se garnered thousands of views and likes.

Matriculants show their individuality

As the video circulated, people couldn't help but be drawn to the matriculants' unique fashion choices. They enthusiastically commented, expressing their admiration for the diverse ensembles these students put together.

Watch the video below:

Netizens review high schoolers' styled uniforms

Mzansi people flooded the comments section with their picks of their favourite outfits. They appreciated the fashion show that the matriculants put effort into shooting for their viewing pleasure.

Read some of the comments below:

@k.hotsoo stated:

"Super proud of you guys!"

@Material_sivhetha commented:

"Maradona is doing the most.✅"

@zen.ziiiiii wrote:

"Rea the Russian baddie."

@Onalerona wrote:

"Ona looks lost."

@sensitive_thuggg

"My boy Marty ate!‍‍♀️"

@mercy posted:

"Maradona and Kabza.☺️"

@zen.ziiiiii added:

"Rese is the Nollywood baddie."

@bokamoso.19 commented:

"Beeeleehhh dawg, hear me out."

