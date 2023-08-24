Lasiwe Dambuza has found a passion in assisting people who need eye care services but cannot afford it

The YouTuber partnered with Eyelegance to provide free eyecare and spectacles to those individuals

From his own experiences, Lasizwe said he was shocked at how much the whole process costs

Lasizwe's latest passion project is providing eyecare assistance to people who cannot afford it. Image: @lasizwe

Lasizwe has started a competition where he assists his followers with obtaining spectacles.

Eyelegance partners with Lasizwe on the latest competition

The popular optometrist Eyelegance has partnered with Lasizwe to help cover the costs of getting eyecare.

The TV personality and YouTuber shared his experience with getting eyecare and was shocked at the expenses.

Lasizwe thought of the many people who are in need but cannot cover the costs.

"Last year, I found a passion in helping people who really needed spectacles after finding out how much it costs.

"It shocked me how expensive it is. From the eye test to the lens to the frame. I’m doing my passion project again this year, where I am looking to help someone who needs spectacles ASAP. I will be covering all costs. Just head to the optometrist."

Fans applaud Lasizwe; some are crossing their fingers

Many of Lasziwe's fans have praised him for his tremendous and often overlooked initiative.

Many have also entered the competition as the rules stated that hopefuls should tell their personal stories involving eyecare. They should also mention how their lives were affected by their eyesight.

Lastly, the person should be based in Johannesburg.

joravisjunior said:

"Getting these spectacles would mean the world to me. I’ve always had eye problems growing up but due to my parents not being financially stable I couldn’t get the proper specs for me. So I spent the whole of primary and high school without any specs. Which caused my eyes to get even worse as I forced my eyes to do what they weren’t able to do. 3 years after graduating I’m still struggling to get specs but I am using reading glasses to at least not strain my eyes too much."

mbalivander said:

"I have a grade 5 learner in my class (grade 5) who really really struggles with his eyesight. Both his parents are unemployed, and so they’ve been up and down public hospitals for years now. It really breaks my heart because he’s being disadvantaged so badly and can’t even get help because of his family situation."

cas.marothi said:

"I’m not going to add a long story explaining why I’d need those glasses, because I’m practically half blind."

_precious_mthiyane said:

"My eyesight has been blurry since a young age. I made it worse by being on screens (laptop and phone) for too long now it is worse. It is affecting my everyday life because even at work, I ask for help when it comes to seeing things that are near me."

hloni_mahloko said

"I'm going to nominate a colleague of mine on his unique perspective and challenge. He has been a dedicated member of our team. What sets him apart is his unwavering determination and dedication, despite facing certain challenges related to his vision. He has shared with his experience of having a shortsighted vision, which requires him to Zoom in on his Laptop, phone and sit closer to the TV."

Lasizwe shines on Picture Perfect Season 2

Lasizwe is part of the South African reality TV show The Perfect Picture Season 2, which premiered on 23 July 2023.

He said that taking a photo is not as easy as it seems.

"There is a big difference between capturing images and being a content creator. Images that I learned on the show are about capturing that moment that tells a story through that moment. Capturing video its that, at some point, you have to see the story happening and build on it. While a picture is one moment that needs to tell a story throughout the whole moment."

Lasizwe's meme-themed birthday party a hit

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lasizwe hosted a meme-themed birthday party where guests dressed up as their favourite memes.

Many people slayed the themes, and we saw some popular memes, including the younger The Rock.

