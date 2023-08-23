A grade 12 student made his girlfriend's day when he proposed to her to be his prom date in the sweetest way

The girl agreed, and the comment section became a mini rom-com where they showered each other with love

Netizens could not help but jump in and throw flowers all over the cute video

The lovely young woman told Briefly News how special their relationship was

A high schooler surprised his bae with flowers, cake and a request for her to be his matric dance date.

The promposal caught the young woman off guard and she not only said yes, but they turned the comment section into a romantic movie scene.

Young man proposes to his bae for matric dance

@t.umieee shared with TikTok her promposal video, which was viewed 142K times. In the video, the young woman is minding her own business and posing for a picture when her bae appears from behind. With roses, balloons, cake and a gift in his hands, he goes on his knee and asks his girlfriend to be his prom date. The video then shows her happily holding her gifts, excited for the date.

The couple declare their love for each other

One closer look at the comment section reveals how they both felt about the promposal.

The gent that proposed, Mr. Bause (Spiderman), poured his heart out to his girl.

“Thank you so much for choosing me and making my life the best it could be and has ever been. It’ll always be you and only you, my Bubba.”

He didn't stop there. The words for his "bubba" kept on coming.

“My baby, I’m so grateful for you being in my life. I cannot explain how much I truly appreciate you and how much you honestly mean to me.”

"Bubba" responded.

“Don’t make me cry. I’m so grateful for you in my life, hey.”

It was like watching a TikTok comment section version of a romantic high school, and their loved-up gestures of affection had people feeling like potatoes.

Lucky woman tells Briefly News about their love

Tumelo_renata told Briefly News how she felt about her proposal and her bae.

"We can only thank God and our parents for their love and support; how people support us is fantastic. Knowing each other's different backgrounds and cultures makes it even more beautiful. It's an amazing space of love. It's honestly a different turn for us," she said.

Watch the video here:

Netizens express joy and jealousy

South Africans swooned over Mr Bause's romantic nature, and high-key wished their boyfriends were as romantic as he was.

Pathology Dokotela Twala said:

“Mr Bause, you are ‘Boss’.”

Deafcommunityorga remarked:

“Mr. Spiderman, you should be renamed Mr. Superman.”

Desi exclaimed:

“These kids even go harder than our working partners.”

Claudia asked:

“Who’s his mom? She’s raising a king. Baby girl, I hope you guys do life together.”

The lucky princess replied.

“She even baked that cake for me. She’s so amazing.”

Lyzeawill wrote:

“Guys, we are not bad parents, you know. Look at our kids,”

