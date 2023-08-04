High school students from a school in KwaZulu-Natal threw a very fabulous proposal for a pupil who asked his bae to prom

The promposal was very glamorous and filled with energy and vibe, and the young woman said yes with a hug

Netizens' hearts melted, and they wished they had this much fun in high school

Pupils from Newcastle High School helped their fellow learner prompose to his bae. Image: @lylia_m2

Source: TikTok

A pupil from Newcastle High School went all out to propose to his high school sweetheart to be his prom date.

The young man threw an elaborate promposal that one could have mistaken it for a Zulu ceremony!

Newcastle High School learners throw a promposal in TikTok video

The elaborate promposal was shared on TikTok by @lylia_m2, which was so popular that over 353K people viewed the jam-packed promposal. In the video, the pupils from the school in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, reenacted what appeared to be a traditional lobola negotiations process and the subsequent ceremony.

The young men were dressed in Zulu clothing, and the dapper proposer walked through a guard of honour carrying a shield. He then approaches his girl, who is covered in blazers. She then accepts, and they embrace each other. The whole school then erupts in celebration, and it looks like they are having a ball.

Watch the video here:

TikTok adults wish high school were as fun as the promposal video

Netizens who saw the promposal were so enamoured with the whole affair that they could not help but remark that school has become a pleasant experience compared to their high school days.

KaMathenjwa said:

"School has become fun nowadays!"

Slish reminisced.

"That time, I did not even have a partner for the matric dance."

Her commented:

"It was never this fun when we were in high school. This is so beautiful."

Thandombatha258 remarked:

"I'd like to go back to school, please."

Bongile Dlamini had regrets.

"But why did I finish school?"

