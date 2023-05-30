A woman recently trended on social media for showing off her magical proposal in the Cape Town Winelands

The young hun arrived in a helicopter, where her future husband asked her to marry him in a moment that looked like it came out of a movie

Mzansi was impressed by the young man's creativity and the lengths he went to make his lady's day one to remember

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A woman showed off her magical engagement proposal in the Cape Town Winelands. Images:@palitembe/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a truly breathtaking engagement proposal, a woman recently captivated the hearts of onlookers in Cape Town's picturesque Winelands. With an epic display of romance, her partner pulled out all the stops to create a moment that would be etched in their memories forever.

Woman's romantic proposal trends on TikTok

Palesa Tembe uploaded a TikTok video of her beautiful proposal. The couple embarked on a helicopter ride over the scenic Winelands, taking their love to new heights. Upon landing, the couple stepped out onto a beautifully decorated area. A talented pianist serenaded them with their favourite love songs, setting the perfect ambience. Every detail was meticulously planned and flawlessly executed, leaving no room for doubt that this proposal was one for the books.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi shocked at the lengths woman's bae went to for a beautiful proposal

News of this extraordinary engagement proposal spread like wildfire across Mzansi, with social media buzzing about the romantic gesture. People marvelled at the creativity and effort of orchestrating such a remarkable event.

Peeps flooded the comment section to congratulate the young couple:

@Trishia Masitha said:

"I thought it was an actual movie. Someone said we are all potatoes."

@Precious Thiane commented:

"The most beautiful proposal."

@nwabisa.khaya said:

"He creased his kicks! That’s love."

@Lameez commented:

"My standards have just gone up by 10000000 points. Thank you."

@KellyGolden97 said:

"No way, he set the bar way too high."

@TheFinerthings commented:

"I watched this like 20 times; I’m in love; I’m obsessed."

@Nthabi teaching in South Korea, said:

"Oh my, it already looked like a wedding. Congratulations."

Local man pulls off stunning marriage proposal, Mzansi celebrates: "She said yes."

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that wedding bells were ringing after a Mzansi social media influencer revealed that his woman had accepted his proposal.

The Twitter user @Gift_Makoti_ fully displayed the love union by posting incredible pictures from the special event.

Tweeps from every corner of the microblogging service descended on the influencer's mentions to react to the scenes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News