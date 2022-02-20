The wedding bells are ringing after a Mzansi social media influencer revealed that his woman had accepted his proposal

The Twitter user, @Gift_Makoti_, put the love union on full display by posting incredible pictures from the special event

Tweeps from every corner of the microblogging service descended on the influencer's mentions to react to the scenes

A local social media influencer landed his shot and has taken to the very socials that likely birthed his pairing to his future Mrs to celebrate.

@Gift_Makoti_ captured every moment of the incredible event and shared the images with his close 69 000 followers on Twitter. The celebrations rang out far and wide as he announced the woman of his dreams had accepted his proposal.

A social media influencer who popped the question is celebrating the results online. Image: @Gift_Makoti

Source: Twitter

"She said yes!!!" read the concise caption with the hashtag #SettledWithGiftAndKea.

The pictures show the two cosied up for an intimate affair under the evening sky. The venue is draped in a decorative "She said yes" neon light sign. A table is laid out for the newly engaged couple to share a special meal, complete with a bottle of champagne.

In one image, the two are seen locked in a warm embrace as the emotions of the spectacle seem to take over. Another picture shows the loved-up lad wiping away the tears as his lass sports a warm smile.

Netizens generously congratulated the couple on taking the step towards a lasting union. The tweet attracted almost 14 000 likes, more than 1 300 retweets and hundreds of comments at the time of publication.

Mzansi lights up the mentions

Briefly News takes a look at all the amazing reactions to the post below.

@Patric_Asong wrote:

"I'm still tryna figure this thing out. So do y'all date without the intention to marry? Why do you cry or look surprised when you've been proposed to?"

@Loco_FiestaZA said:

"Did you also prepare for "SHE SAID NO" just in case?"

@ChristhaboSape added:

"Many ladies under this tweet. Congratulations, my brother, for leading the way. We shall follow in your footsteps."

Woman shares gorgeous pics of engagement,

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi could only be mesmerised after a woman shared her #AugustPhotoDump in which the splendour of her engagement was captured in its full glory.

The snaps soon went viral on social media as South Africans gushed and marvelled at the sheer beauty that was being served.

The caption read:

"August photo dump! All I can say is Wow! God is good! I’m moving [into] a new chapter."

@ThanksTebs shared four of the most stunning pictures showing her hubby-to-be going down on one knee and popping the question. In one image, the couple is on a raised platform at a picturesque mountainous location.

