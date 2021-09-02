Woman Shares Gorgeous Pics of Engagement, SA Mesmerised: #AugustPhotoDump

Mzansi could not help but gush at one woman's #AugustPhotoDump in which the splendour of her engagement was captured

@ThanksTebs shared four of the most stunning snaps taken at a picturesque mountainous location

The tweet received massive love as it was liked nearly 6 500 times and retweeted 600 times by love-inspired Saffas

The snaps soon went viral on social media as South Africans gushed and marvelled at the sheer beauty that was being served.

Mzansi could only be mesmerised after a woman shared her August photo dump moment in which the splendour of her engagement was captured in its full glory. Image: @ThanksTebs

Source: Twitter

The tweet read:

"August photo dump! All I can say is Wow! God is good! I’m moving [into] a new chapter."

@ThanksTebs shared four of the most stunning pictures showing her lovely hubby-to-be going down on one knee and popping the question. In one picture, the couple is on a raised platform at a picturesque mountainous location.

In another, they are on a grass embankment near the stony shore of a beach, fully immersed in a loving embrace as the gentleman plants a kiss on the lucky lady's forehead.

Tweet sweeps up social media attention

The tweet received massive love as it was liked nearly 6 500 times and retweeted 600 times by love-inspired Saffas.

Briefly News surfed the comments section to bring readers some of the most interesting remarks.

@unathii_TR said:

"This is so beautiful. Congratulations."

@kabelo_87 wrote:

"Congratulations Tebs, wish your union many more blissful years to come."

@_BongekaX offered:

"What a beautiful proposal. Congratulations!"

@akhani___ offered:

"I’m so invested in your photo dumps."

@Chef_Kelly__ mentioned:

"God bless you guys in abundance. Congratulations."

