A TikTok prank involving AI imagery led to an unexpected and serious real-world response

A family misunderstanding escalated, drawing the attention of authorities and leaving emotions running high

The incident sparked a nationwide debate about pranks, technology and respecting elders in the digital age

A woman’s attempt to pull a light-hearted prank on her African grandmother took a serious turn after police were called, leaving social media users shocked and divided.

A woman was featured in a TikTok video as she was questioned by the police for pranking her grandparents. Image: @atle.officiall

Source: TikTok

The incident was shared on TikTok, where the young woman who goes by the social media handle @atle.officiall posted a video explaining how an AI-generated image of a homeless man appeared to enter their home was used to prank her grandmother. What was meant to be a joke quickly spiralled into a frightening misunderstanding.

According to the @atle.officiall’s explanation in the comments, she initially pranked her grandmother and then asked her sister to clarify that it was not real. However, the situation escalated when the explanation was delayed. Later that day, @atle.officiall and her sister left to visit their aunt. When they arrived at the gate, they were stunned to find two police officers speaking with their grandmother and grandfather.

The grandmother was reportedly confused and visibly upset, believing the incident was real and potentially dangerous. It was at that moment that @atle.officiall admitted the truth, explaining that the image was part of a prank. Although she said the idea was suggested by her sister, she acknowledged that she had created the AI images on her phone, which led the family and police to hold her responsible.

In a moment of panic, @atle.officiall admitted she tried to run away but was called back by officers to give a full explanation. She said the police issued her a stern warning, making it clear that repeating such behaviour could lead to arrest. The situation was slightly eased when one of the officers recognised her, which helped calm tensions.

"I was honestly terrified," she wrote, adding that the experience taught her a hard lesson about the consequences of pranks involving elderly family members.

The video that was posted on 21 December 2025 by the TikTok user @atle.officiall sparked debate online, with many viewers criticising the prank as insensitive and dangerous, while others said it highlighted how far pranks have gone in the age of artificial intelligence. Many agreed that the incident served as a reminder that jokes involving fear, especially for elders, can have serious real-world consequences.

A woman was filmed in a TikTok video being interrogated by the police after pranking her grandparents. Image: @atle.officiall

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the TikTok prank video

South Africans had mixed reactions as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the prank, saying:

Mama Porsche said:

"So she called the Saps without you knowing🤣 did they arrest you for these pranks?"

Latte shared:

"This prank is not for elders.. It's not funny at all...pranks can't involve police, we have a problem with their response time already."

Thandie wrote:

"Knowing my parents, I would be in a police van 🚔."

Bangz commented:

"Generations after you will be told about this story for years; they will even add spice."

Watch the video below:

More prank videos are going viral

Source: Briefly News