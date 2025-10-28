A young woman shared a clip showing how she played a prank on her grandmother using her phone

The gogo thought what she saw on the phone was real and reached for a pot lid to protect herself

Social media users found the video hilarious, as people watched the gogo's shocked reaction

A young woman showed how she pranked her gogo, and the clip went viral.

Source: TikTok

A young woman shared a clip showing how she pranked her grandmother with a TikTok filter. Content creator @slavonkie2 posted the video on 28 September 2025 that went viral.

In the clip, the young woman is recording her grandmother in a selfie video with a TikTok filter on. The filter shows a bug, specifically a spider, crawling onto the old woman's face and head. The first time the old woman saw the filter, she couldn't understand what it was exactly. The bug moved behind her head and then popped up again, visible on the screen, crawling on her face and coming towards her eyes and nose area.

She quickly stood up, screaming and shouting, pulling her hat off her head. She tried to run away, thinking there really was a bug on her. She moved away from the woman who continued pointing the camera at her. The old woman reached for a pot lid to try and defend herself from the bug as the young woman approached her with the phone.

The clip went viral, getting over 500,000 views, as people found the prank absolutely hilarious.

Mzansi reacts to the prank

Social media users flooded the comments section with laughter and jokes:

@We_nkosi said:

"TikTok after 10 pm is so funny😭Omg."

@ello.M joked:

"Those who watched Ugogo 3 times or more gather here! Why were you laughing?😂😂😅"

@sonntylicious added:

"😂😂😂Dead 😂😂 The moment she removed her hat... 😂😂."

@Troybeast commented:

"These 2ks are showing our parents flames, shame 😂."

@relebogile_mash asked:

"Original sound please 😭😂."

@Mmanonyana shared:

"What are you guys doing to the old one 😅😅 She wants to hit that spider with the lid of the pot😅😅😅 Who is watching this on 20 October 13:00😅😅."

Older people and technology

The young woman shared the prank video on her TikTok page @slavonkie2, showing how older people can struggle with new technology, especially with things like filters and digital effects they've never seen before.

According to research shared on PubMed Central, older people's feelings about technology depend on many things. In the past, the old weren’t really included in tech studies, but as the world has become more digital, researchers have started paying closer attention to how they use new technology.

Their relationship with tech is complicated. Age, health, habits, education and income all play a role. Older seniors are less open to new gadgets than younger ones. Men do use computers and phones more, while women are more likely to use assistive devices.

Access, cost, and ease of use also matter. Many older people only want technology that feels useful and easy to handle. Family and friends help them learn, though some may feel shy about asking for help. Culture also influences how older people see technology, with different beliefs shaping how comfortable they are using it.

Disclaimer: This was a lighthearted prank, and the grandmother was not harmed or seriously distressed. The woman shared this moment in good humour.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

