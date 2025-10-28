Global site navigation

“Nothing Catastrophic Yet”: Category 5 Hurricane Melissa Has South African Woman in Jamaica Nervous
by  Nerissa Naidoo
3 min read
  • A South African woman living in Jamaica shared a video stating that Hurricane Melissa approached the island
  • The woman showed her neighbourhood and pointed out areas that could be affected once the storms hit
  • Social media users sent prayers and support, keeping her in their thoughts as she prepared for the extremely powerful storm

A video went viral on TikTok in October.
A young woman currently living in Jamaica with her family shared the scary news of how a Category 5 hurricane was about to hit the island. Images: @fadwahalexander
Source: TikTok

A South African woman living in Jamaica has people worried after sharing a video as a massive hurricane approaches the island. TikToker @fadwahalexander shared the clip on 27 October 2025 with the caption:

"Hurricane Melissa is predicted to hit Jamaica shortly."

In the video, she starts by greeting everyone from Jamaica and explaining that they're currently in lockdown because of Hurricane Melissa. She then takes the camera outside to show what's happening.

It's raining a bit, but she states that it is nothing catastrophic yet. She points to a building on top of a hill that she notes looks like a landslide risk. Then she shows a blue building and says that if the rain falls there and it floods, it could make that slip as well. She also predicted that some tiles would probably fly off from a home opposite hers.

She then went on to mention that they were in a safe area and should be fine because they live in the mountains, but the roads were definitely going to flood. She also discussed some of the precautions they were taking, like putting plywood on their windows to protect them from the storm.

A woman's post went viral.
A South African woman shared a video showing how Hurricane Melissa was about to hit the country she is currently living in, Jamaica. Images: @fadwahalexander
Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the hurricane video

Social media users flooded the comments section with prayers and support for the woman and her family:

@fadwah_domingo said:

"Keep safe ❤."

@I_am_Waffs 🇿🇦❤️ added:

"Keeping you in duah 🤲, hope everything will be okay. Insha Allah."

@Chelsea Chetty shared:

"Keeping you in my prayers, babe❤."

@sherry64 gushed:

"Following you to know if you're going to be safe. In Sha Allah. All the best, South African sister. 🤗."

@Shelley commented:

"May God protect everyone, Amen."

What is Hurricane Melissa

The South African woman shared the video on her TikTok page @fadwahalexander, where she showed how the hurricane might affect her community. Hurricane Melissa is one of the most powerful storms of 2025.

According to Wikipedia, Hurricane Melissa has been wreaking havoc across the Caribbean and is putting countries like Jamaica as well as southern Cuba on high alert. The hurricane is moving slowly but is very serious.

Melissa started as a tropical wave of West Africa on 16 October 2025 and slowly made its way across the Atlantic before reaching the Windward Islands. Around 21 October, it became Tropical Storm Melissa, and just a few days later, it strengthened into a full-blown Category five hurricane.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Other extreme SA weather stories

Source: Briefly News

