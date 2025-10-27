SA Weather Service Issues Yellow Level Warning for Severe Thunderstorms in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KZN
- The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued several warnings for provinces across the country
- Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) can expect thunderstorms and a strong likelihood of floods
- A high Fire Danger Index (FDI) warning has been issued for other parts of the country where high temperatures are expected
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
Parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) are expected to experience thunderstorms and a strong likelihood of floods.
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms along the escarpment of Mpumalanga and Limpopo, as well as the northern parts of KZN. A Yellow Level indicates a moderate risk, while an Orange Level indicates that there is a higher risk of impact.
SAWS warned that the thunderstorms could result in localised flooding, noting that the areas could also experience large amounts of hail, which could cause structural damage. Numerous residents in KZN already woke up to rain on 27 October, with the conditions set to persist as the day continues.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
KZN has been battered by floods in 2025
The flood warnings for KZN are a concern for many, as the province experienced severe flooding earlier in 2025. Numerous lives have already been lost, and the cost of damages has run into billions.
In the March 2025 floods, which hit the eThekwini area, the municipality estimated that the cost of the damage was more than R1.4bn.
A high fire danger warning was also issued
While the three provinces are set to be battered by storms, SAWS warned of a high Fire Danger Index for other parts of the country.
Some parts of Limpopo are set to be very hot, with areas like Phalaborwa and Musina reaching 38°C and 39°C, respectively. The North West is also set to experience temperatures in the 30s, while the Eastern, Northern and Western Cape can expect to experience temperatures between 18°C and 27°C.
South Africans weigh in on weather warning
Social media users weighed in on SAWS’ weather warning, sharing mixed reactions to it.
Stef E Naude noted:
“It just started to drizzle here in Durban. It's lovely and cool.”
Shivaan Harichunder joked:
“May the sun shine in Chatsworth only.”
Hendrien Delange said:
“The rain can come. It’s really hot in Tzaneen.”
Alex Van Der Walt stated:
“The inclusion of severe thunderstorms simply reveals that the weather these days is controlled by human beings. Naturally, at this time of the year, we don't experience such weather conditions. It’s only moderate warm rainfall that comes from the north-easterly.”
Sizwe De-oliveira Nxumalo asked:
“According to all previous weather reports, thunderstorms are always severe. When will there be a report of minor thunderstorms?”
Other weather warnings in the country
Briefly News reported that South Africa is no stranger to weather warnings, as the country is often affected by different phenomena.
- In March 2025, an Orange Level 5 weather warning was issued for KZN as the province was battered by heavy rainfall.
- In June 2025, the rain was replaced by snow as SAWS warned of severe weather for the Eastern Cape and KZN.
- Two months later, an increase in temperatures across the country led to warnings of potential wildfires.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za