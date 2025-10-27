The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued several warnings for provinces across the country

Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) can expect thunderstorms and a strong likelihood of floods

A high Fire Danger Index (FDI) warning has been issued for other parts of the country where high temperatures are expected

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms for three provinces. Image: bauhaus1000

Source: Getty Images

Parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) are expected to experience thunderstorms and a strong likelihood of floods.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms along the escarpment of Mpumalanga and Limpopo, as well as the northern parts of KZN. A Yellow Level indicates a moderate risk, while an Orange Level indicates that there is a higher risk of impact.

SAWS warned that the thunderstorms could result in localised flooding, noting that the areas could also experience large amounts of hail, which could cause structural damage. Numerous residents in KZN already woke up to rain on 27 October, with the conditions set to persist as the day continues.

KZN has been battered by floods in 2025

The flood warnings for KZN are a concern for many, as the province experienced severe flooding earlier in 2025. Numerous lives have already been lost, and the cost of damages has run into billions.

In the March 2025 floods, which hit the eThekwini area, the municipality estimated that the cost of the damage was more than R1.4bn.

A high fire danger warning was also issued

While the three provinces are set to be battered by storms, SAWS warned of a high Fire Danger Index for other parts of the country.

Some parts of Limpopo are set to be very hot, with areas like Phalaborwa and Musina reaching 38°C and 39°C, respectively. The North West is also set to experience temperatures in the 30s, while the Eastern, Northern and Western Cape can expect to experience temperatures between 18°C and 27°C.

South Africans weigh in on weather warning

Social media users weighed in on SAWS’ weather warning, sharing mixed reactions to it.

Stef E Naude noted:

“It just started to drizzle here in Durban. It's lovely and cool.”

Shivaan Harichunder joked:

“May the sun shine in Chatsworth only.”

Hendrien Delange said:

“The rain can come. It’s really hot in Tzaneen.”

Alex Van Der Walt stated:

“The inclusion of severe thunderstorms simply reveals that the weather these days is controlled by human beings. Naturally, at this time of the year, we don't experience such weather conditions. It’s only moderate warm rainfall that comes from the north-easterly.”

Sizwe De-oliveira Nxumalo asked:

“According to all previous weather reports, thunderstorms are always severe. When will there be a report of minor thunderstorms?”

Other weather warnings in the country

Briefly News reported that South Africa is no stranger to weather warnings, as the country is often affected by different phenomena.

In March 2025, an Orange Level 5 weather warning was issued for KZN as the province was battered by heavy rainfall.

In June 2025, the rain was replaced by snow as SAWS warned of severe weather for the Eastern Cape and KZN.

Two months later, an increase in temperatures across the country led to warnings of potential wildfires.

